North Beach Zoo protesters: Picturing Canterbury

A group of protesters outside Christchurch City Council offices, opposing the North Beach Zoo and campaigning for the zoo's closure and moving of the animals. In the foreground is Miss Kaye Fallows with other protesters holding placards behind her. 11 August 1989.

North Beach Zoo (also known as New Brighton Zoo) was situated at 153 Beach Road, New Brighton. It was owned by Bill Grey who purchased the site (originally an aquarium) from Jack Taylor in 1958. Although situated in suburban New Brighton, the zoo housed a collection of exotic animals including "Charlie" the crocodile, "Susie" the lion, bobcats, a bandicoot, a tiger, and a leopard. The zoo came under criticism from animal rights activists and eventually closed in 1996.

