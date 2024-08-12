Discover Canterbury: 1981 Springbok Tour

The 1981 Springbok Tour was one of the most controversial events in Aotearoa-New Zealand’s history. During 56 days, between July and September, 150,000 people took part in over 200 demonstrations in 28 towns and cities. The tour divided the country, revealing deep rifts in society and challenging the country’s own approach to race relations.

Behind the unrest were the racial policies of South Africa known as apartheid. Apartheid involved strict classification of people by race and the South African sports teams were generally selected on the basis of race. Māori and Pasifika players were not welcome to visit South Africa when the All Blacks toured there. The opinion in New Zealand was evenly divided between those for and those against the tour. Some believed that playing sport against South Africa was tacit approval of apartheid whereas others thought politics and sport should not mix and therefore the tour should proceed. Some people also believed New Zealand could lead by example and show South Africa how a multi-racial society could exist.

The 1981 Springbok Tour started on the 19 July when the Springbok rugby team arrived in the country. However, it wasn’t until the 15 August when the first test occurred in Christchurch. The game took place with the All Blacks winning on the day 14-9, but it was what was happening outside Lancaster Park during the game that took everyone’s attention. Large confrontations occurred outside the ground between the police and protestors. Batons were used as the police force was directed at the protestors who wanted to occupy Lancaster Park in order to prevent the game from taking place. The following two tests (which occurred in Wellington and Auckland) were also met by protestors and violence. During the final match in Auckland, a plane flew over the stadium and dropped smoke bombs and a flour bomb onto the playing surface.

The events of 1981 mark a dark part of Aotearoa-New Zealand’s history. It is, however, something that needs to be remembered as it forces us to acknowledge our own race relations history and how we can improve them for future generations.

On the Canterbury Stories website, we are lucky to have a range of material from the 1981 Springbok Tour, including protest posters.

Do you have any photographs from the 1981 Springbok Tour or other sporting events. You can contribute to our collection via the Discovery Wall website.

