On your bike! – Go by bike day 2017

Go by bike day is tomorrow. Surely a person doesn't need more inducement to hit the road, powered by their own legs, enjoying a form of transport that's good for their fitness and their wallet... but a free coffee and a muffin at the traditional Go By Bike Day Breakfast doesn't hurt, does it?

This year the location of the breakfast is 597 Colombo St, on a Life in Vacant Spaces lot at the St Asaph St corner and all cyclists can enjoy the aforementioned free breakfast thanks to a range of cycle-friendly sponsors.

I've been to several of these events in the past and it's always a good opportunity for a bit of sly perving of bikes (and associated accessories) as the concentration of other cyclists gives you a really good view of all the different kinds of cycles and cyclists that ride around in Christchurch.

In fact, the whole month of February is a good time to be out on a bike, and not just because the weather is generally pretty good. The Aotearoa Bike Challenge encourages you to get on a bike, even if it's only for 10 minutes and to try and rack up some mileage. It's super easy to register, then you log all your rides, can set yourself goals to achieve - "burn off a glass of wine" for instance - and compete against your co-workers.

I am registered and it is strangely addictive. Even relatively short trips of a kilometre or two really do add up if you're riding every day. Also, there are prizes up for grabs. And if you're new to the whole cycling thing, they've got really helpful tips about riding to work, bike maintenance and other relevant topics.

