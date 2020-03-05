School children crossing Riccarton Road: Picturing Canterbury

School children crossing Riccarton Road during busy traffic. 23 March 1966.

In 1966 there were calls for the Waimairi County Council to develop a pedestrian crossing at busy points on Riccarton Road. Noeline Gladys of 12 Renfrew Street was so concerned about school children crossing Riccarton Road that she volunteered to assist them. Along with other parents, she would help them make the morning and after school crossing.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand or on the Mobile Discovery Wall. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

