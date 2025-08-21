Open sign for the MeNZ Shed: Picturing Canterbury

Richard puts out the open sign for the MeNZ Shed. Richard is in charge of the Bishopdale MeNZ Shed along with a board of other men at 55 Kendal Avenue, Bishopdale.

This image is part of the Bishopdale 2017 project, a collaboration between Christchurch City Libraries and the University of Canterbury, School of Fine Arts to create a documentary photographic record of Bishopdale of people and the physical and social environment, that reflected the diversity of the Bishopdale area in 2017.

