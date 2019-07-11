Picturing Canterbury: Quintessential Furniture Co.

Merv Quinlivan of Quintessential Furniture Co. with a Viking axe replica. 10 November 1977.
Quintessential Furniture Co. was founded by Merv Quinlivan and Chris Mitchell in 1977. Although the company focused on producing furniture, it also crafted ornaments, including replica medieval weapons. The company was dissolved in 1982.
The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand or on the Mobile Discovery Wall. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.
