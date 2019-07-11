Picturing Canterbury: Quintessential Furniture Co.

Merv Quinlivan of Quintessential Furniture Co. with a Viking axe replica. 10 November 1977.

Quintessential Furniture Co. was founded by Merv Quinlivan and Chris Mitchell in 1977. Although the company focused on producing furniture, it also crafted ornaments, including replica medieval weapons. The company was dissolved in 1982.

