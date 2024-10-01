QUIZ: Active Heritage – Sports, Recreation and Leisure

Quiz: Active Heritage - Sports, Recreation and Leisure

Test your knowledge of local sporting and leisure facts of an bygone era.
The 1906 International Exhibition had over two million visitors. What are two of the exciting rides they could have gone on?
Ōtautahi Christchurch has long been a popular holiday destination. What year did the first cruise ship come into Akaroa harbour?
The Lady Wigram Trophy is awarded in what kind of race?
New Brighton beach has long been a popular swimming/surfing/fishing spot. What year was the new pier opened there?
The Atalanta Cycling Club was an all women cycling group formed in Ōtautahi Christchurch. It was the first of its kind in Australasia. What year did they start their club?
Aranui Speedway opened in 1949. Approximately how many people showed up for the opening?
The lake in Hagley Park was opened in honour of which monarch?
The A&P (agricultural and pastoral) shows are a great day out and highlight many different farm animals. What animals were shown at the first ever Canterbury Pastoral Association show in 1859?
How many different names has the sporting venue Lancaster Park had?
Harry Ell was instrumental in setting up a network of scenic reserves along the Port Hills for people to enjoy. How many rest houses were set up along the way?
Get Creative with Your Career

Early Cashel Street looking east

Ōtautahi Christchurch Central City Living History Walk

A quick introduction to the Archives

