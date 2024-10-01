Quiz: Active Heritage - Sports, Recreation and Leisure Test your knowledge of local sporting and leisure facts of an bygone era.

The 1906 International Exhibition had over two million visitors. What are two of the exciting rides they could have gone on? The Toboggan and Water Chute Slippery Slide and Bumper Boats Toboggan and Higglity Pigglity Water Chute and Slippery Slide Ōtautahi Christchurch has long been a popular holiday destination. What year did the first cruise ship come into Akaroa harbour? 1955 1960 1970 1985 The Lady Wigram Trophy is awarded in what kind of race? Motor car race Trans-Tasman plane race Yacht race Motorbike race New Brighton beach has long been a popular swimming/surfing/fishing spot. What year was the new pier opened there? 1987 1993 1997 2001 The Atalanta Cycling Club was an all women cycling group formed in Ōtautahi Christchurch. It was the first of its kind in Australasia. What year did they start their club? 1850 1892 1900 1920 Aranui Speedway opened in 1949. Approximately how many people showed up for the opening? 5000 10,000 12,000 15,000 The lake in Hagley Park was opened in honour of which monarch? Queen Victoria Queen Elizabeth King George V King Edward the Vll The A&P (agricultural and pastoral) shows are a great day out and highlight many different farm animals. What animals were shown at the first ever Canterbury Pastoral Association show in 1859? 31 pens of Speckled Sussex chickens 22 pens of English Crested Guinea pigs 28 pens of sheep 30 pens of belted Galloway cattle How many different names has the sporting venue Lancaster Park had? 2 3 5 6 Harry Ell was instrumental in setting up a network of scenic reserves along the Port Hills for people to enjoy. How many rest houses were set up along the way? 2 3 4 6