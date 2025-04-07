QUIZ: Anzac Day by cclstaffApril 7, 2025 Quiz: Anzac Day In April we remember past wars and soldiers. Which of these New Zealand Defence Force bases train Airforce personnel? Woodbourne, Ohakea, Auckland Linton, Auckland, Papakura Devonport, Trentham, Waiouru Burnham, Woodbourne, Auckland Online Cenotaph is a biographical database of those who served in the military forces for Aotearoa New Zealand. Online Cenotaph is hosted by which institution? The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa Canterbury Museum The New Zealand Defence Force Auckland War Memorial Museum What is the name of the book series that contains photographs of the New Zealand Expeditionary Force? Photographs of Life in the War Zone, 1914-1916 New Zealand Expeditionary Force; Its Provision and Maintenance Onward Chronicles of the N.Z.E.F. Which organization hosts the digitized military personnel records for New Zealand soldiers in WWI? The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa Burnham Military Camp Archives New Zealand Alexander Turnbull Library What shape were the WWII campaign medals for the Atlantic, Africa, Pacific, Burma and Italy campaigns? Star Circle Triangle Hexagon Which organization do you contact to obtain war personnel files for your relation in Aotearoa New Zealand? New Zealand Defence Force Burnham Military Camp Returned Services Association National Army Museum, Waiouru In which park in Ōtautahi Christchurch are there memorials relating to the Korean war? Wilding Park Hagley Park Burnside Park Halswell Quarry Park In what year was Anzac Day first celebrated as a public holiday? 1915 1921 1949 1969 What is the date Anzac Day is celebrated each year in Aotearoa New Zealand? 1 May 15 April 25 April The last Friday of the month of April What is the war correspondence exhibition on display at Tūranga in April and May 2025 called? Diaries and Letters Home The World @ War Christchurch Cries War Away From Home This form is protected by reCAPTCHAIf you require an alternate submission method, please contact us.PhoneThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Can you tell me more about this webform submission? The contents of this webform are sent to library staff via email. We recommend that you do not submit confidential information (like your library card number, passwords or credit card information). If you need to share confidential information with library staff, we suggest that you use other channels of communication, such as the telephone.Visit our Privacy Statement, opens in a new window, opens a new window to learn more about how your personal information is handled and protected. Close This information will be submitted via email. Learn More about sending data over email. Add a comment
Add a comment to: QUIZ: Anzac Day