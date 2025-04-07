QUIZ: Anzac Day

by

Quiz: Anzac Day

In April we remember past wars and soldiers.

Which of these New Zealand Defence Force bases train Airforce personnel?
Online Cenotaph is a biographical database of those who served in the military forces for Aotearoa New Zealand. Online Cenotaph is hosted by which institution?
What is the name of the book series that contains photographs of the New Zealand Expeditionary Force?
Which organization hosts the digitized military personnel records for New Zealand soldiers in WWI?
What shape were the WWII campaign medals for the Atlantic, Africa, Pacific, Burma and Italy campaigns?
Which organization do you contact to obtain war personnel files for your relation in Aotearoa New Zealand?
In which park in Ōtautahi Christchurch are there memorials relating to the Korean war?
In what year was Anzac Day first celebrated as a public holiday?
What is the date Anzac Day is celebrated each year in Aotearoa New Zealand?
What is the war correspondence exhibition on display at Tūranga in April and May 2025 called?
If you require an alternate submission method, please contact us.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This information will be submitted via email. .

Add a comment

More by cclstaff

Anzac Day 2025: Services and events in Christchurch

Craft snippets - Scrimshaw with Angus Milne

Podcast - Caregivers

Discover New Posts

Anzac Day 2025: Services and events in Christchurch

Perpetrators on the Peninsula - Akaroa, Thursday 10 April

Craft snippets - Scrimshaw with Angus Milne

Add a comment to: QUIZ: Anzac Day

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi