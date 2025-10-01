QUIZ: Christchurch Photo Hunt

Past entries in the library Photo Hunt feature in the answers to this month’s quiz. Can you answer 12 local history questions that correspond to images in our collection?

During World War II a force made up of volunteers was formed to man the defences of New Zealand in the event of an invasion. This force was known as the...?
What is the name of the alpine pass that links Christchurch and Greymouth?
Queen Elizabeth II visited Christchurch in the royal yacht on which notable occasion?
Which Christchurch square features a water fountain?
Which bird returns to the Avon Heathcote Estuary/Ihutai every year after flying 11,500 kilometres from the northern hemisphere?
What type of plane was used for flights to the Antarctic, leaving from Christchurch Airport?
West Christchurch School is now known by a different name. What is it?
The QEII stadium was still being completed when the venue was opened in... ?
Picnics in the country in mid 20th century New Zealand meant boiling up hot water for a cup of tea. What was the name of the device used?
In 1899 the renowned aeronautist Captain Lorraine was blown out to sea and tragically drowned. What was he travelling in?
