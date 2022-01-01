QUIZ: Sir Ernest Shackleton and Antarctic exploration

Wednesday 5 January 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of British Antarctic explorer, Sir Ernest Shackleton’s death. In the century since his death Christchurch has continued to have a strong connection to Antarctic exploration, research and conservation.

Following Shackleton’s return to Christchurch in 1908, he raised money from a public lecture, donating all proceeds, half to the children’s ward at Christchurch hospital and half to the Christchurch Technical Institute to facilitate the building of a Girls’ Training Hostel. On his final visit to Christchurch in 1917, Shackleton visited the Hostel and planted a commemorative tree. What species of tree did he plant? A: Oak B: Elm C: Willow D: Birch

Shackleton had a street in New Brighton named after him in 1948. What was Shackleton Street previously known as? A: Beresford street B: High Street C: Wilson Street D: Victoria Street

Christchurch is one of only five recognised gateway cities to Antarctica. What are the other four cities? A: Cape Town (South Africa), Adelaide (Australia), Molina (Chile) and Buenos Aires (Argentina) B: Cape Town (South Africa), Hobart (Australia), Punta Arenas (Chile) and Ushuaia (Argentina) C: Johannesburg (South Africa), Perth (Australia), Stanley (Falkland Islands) and Panama City (Panama) D: Durban (South Africa), Melbourne (Australia), Montevideo (Uruguay) and Mar del Plata (Argentina)

Operation Deep Freeze is the code name for the United States Airforce and Navy missions to Antarctica. In which year did Operation Deep Freeze first depart from Christchurch? A: 1945 B: 1952 C: 1955 D: 1965

What structure located in the Christchurch Botanical Gardens was used by both Captain Scott and Captain Shackleton in preparation for their Antarctic expeditions? A: Cunningham House B: Magnetic Observatory C: Peacock Fountain D: Bandsmen’s Memorial Rotunda

In 1970, Canterbury Museum received a sledge used by Sir Ernest Shackleton during one of his Antarctic expeditions. In which year was it used? A: 1901 B: 1908 C: 1915 D: 1917

Quail Island was used by Antarctic explorers, including Scott and Shackleton between 1901 and 1929. In what way did the island support the expeditions? A: Holiday resort for expedition members B: Quarantine facility for crew C: Outfitting ships for icebreaking D: Quarantine and training facilities for ponies and huskies

Frank Worsley, a local Cantabrian was chosen by Shackleton to captain his vessel ‘Endurance’ on the 1914 Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition. Where was Worsley born? A: Lyttelton B: Akaroa C: Christchurch D: Rangiora

What date did the Shackleton expedition depart Lyttleton for Antarctica in 1908? A: 1 January B: 10 January C: 1 February D: 10 December

Sir Ernest Shackleton visited Christchurch on five separate occasions between 1901 and 1917. What was the name of the vessel Shackleton and his crew sailed to Antarctica in the 1908 expedition? A: Discovery B: Terra Nova C: Nimrod D: Aurora

