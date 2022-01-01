QUIZ: Sir Ernest Shackleton and Antarctic exploration

Wednesday 5 January 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of British Antarctic explorer, Sir Ernest Shackleton’s death. In the century since his death Christchurch has continued to have a strong connection to Antarctic exploration, research and conservation.
