Quiz: Spring Ah, spring – the season of pretty flowers and blossom, new baby animals and sometimes extreme weather! Test your knowledge of spring in Christchurch and Canterbury.

The Christchurch Beautifying Association runs a Spring Garden competition every year. When was the association formed? A: 1897 B: 1901 C: 1925 D: 1952 There have been quite a few significant snowstorms that have fallen across Christchurch in the past century or so, but when did snow fall in September in the city? A: 1945 B: 2005 C: 1992 D: 2012 Spring weather is unfortunately often associated with increased pollen allergies and hay fever for some. In 1939 the Ellesmere Guardian reported on a new cure for hay fever. What was it? A: Cal-Min B: A special type of spectacle lens C: Acupuncture D: Benzedrine In the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, which is the first tree to indicate that Spring has sprung? A: Azalea B: Flowering cherry C: Magnolia D: Camelia Willowbank Wildlife Reserve often has cute baby animals in Spring. In what year did Willowbank open? A: 1974 B: 1970 C: 1980 D: 1978 Which of these is not an A&P competition category in the New Zealand Agricultural Show in November? A: Horse & Pony B: Alpacas C: Deer D: Dog trials What better way to celebrate the end of cold wintry months than with a fair! Which of these aren't a real fair to have taken place in Christchurch? A: Extravaganza Fair B: St Barnabas Church Fair C: New Zealand Industries Fair D: Our Fair Lady Fair "Spring's here" was a festival that ran in the eighties to celebrate the beginning of Spring and the spring flowers and trees in the Botanic Gardens. What forms of entertainment did it include over the years? A: A band B: Performances from the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra C: Clowns and juggling D: All of the above Which is the first A & P Association in Canterbury to kick off the Spring A & P Shows? A: Rangiora B: Ellesmere C: Canterbury D: Amberley In the first half of the 20th century, Otahuna homestead in Tai Tapu became famous for their fields of which flower? Tulips Peonies Daffodils Bluebells