Quiz: Spring

Ah, spring – the season of pretty flowers and blossom, new baby animals and sometimes extreme weather! Test your knowledge of spring in Christchurch and Canterbury.
The Christchurch Beautifying Association runs a Spring Garden competition every year. When was the association formed?
There have been quite a few significant snowstorms that have fallen across Christchurch in the past century or so, but when did snow fall in September in the city?
Spring weather is unfortunately often associated with increased pollen allergies and hay fever for some. In 1939 the Ellesmere Guardian reported on a new cure for hay fever. What was it?
In the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, which is the first tree to indicate that Spring has sprung?
Willowbank Wildlife Reserve often has cute baby animals in Spring. In what year did Willowbank open?
Which of these is not an A&P competition category in the New Zealand Agricultural Show in November?
What better way to celebrate the end of cold wintry months than with a fair! Which of these aren’t a real fair to have taken place in Christchurch?
“Spring’s here” was a festival that ran in the eighties to celebrate the beginning of Spring and the spring flowers and trees in the Botanic Gardens. What forms of entertainment did it include over the years?
Which is the first A & P Association in Canterbury to kick off the Spring A & P Shows?
In the first half of the 20th century, Otahuna homestead in Tai Tapu became famous for their fields of which flower?
