Read your way around the New Zealand International Film Festival 2018

Let's take a walk on the cinematic side! Here are the movie-related books from this year's Christchurch leg of the New Zealand International Film Festival (it's on from Thursday 2 August to Sunday 19 August):

Based on Books

Border

Based on the short story 'Border' from his anthology Let the Old Dreams Die by Let the Right One In author John Ajvide Lindqvist, this genre-defying supernatural romantic thriller draws us into the mysterious life of a gifted outsider.

Let the Old Dreams Die

Breath

Actor Simon Baker's directorial debut is an adaptation, with Top of the Lake writer Gerard Lee, of Tim Winton’s celebrated novel Breath.

Breath

Burning

A love triangle and mystery based on a Haruki Murakami short story 'Barn burning' in the book The Elephant Vanishes.

The Elephant Vanishes

Disobedience

Set inside the conservative community of Orthodox Judaism, Sebastián Lelio’s graceful adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s novel Disobedience is a probing look at the illusion of freedom in both religious and secular life.

Disobedience

Juliet, Naked

Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke and Chris O’Dowd are perfectly cast in this romcom, based on Nick Hornby’s novel Juliet, Naked about an indie rock obsession that leads to romance.

Juliet, Naked

Lean on Pete

A profoundly moving account of life on the margins of America, based on Lean on Pete by Willy Vlautin.

Lean on Pete

Leave no trace

New Zealand actress Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie is mesmerising as 13-year-old Tom living off the grid with her war vet father. Based on the novel My Abandonment by Peter Rock.

My Abandonment

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Chloë Grace Moretz delivers a heartbreaking and nuanced performance as a queer teen shipped off to a gay conversion camp in Desiree Akhavan’s touching drama based on the novel The Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily M. Danforth.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

You were never really here

A startling, nerve-shredding thriller about a brutal hitman contracted to save an abducted teen. Based on the novel You were never really here by Jonathan Ames.

You Were Never Really Here

NZIFF-related Books

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

Find books and resources about actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr

Celia

Find books by New Zealand author and social commentator Celia Lashlie.

If I leave here tomorrow: A film about Lynyrd Skynyrd

Music by - and books about - the band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Kusama - Infinity

Books about the artist Yayoi Kusama

McKellen: Playing the part

Books about actor Ian McKellen, and movies that star him, and more. 

McQueen

Books about designer Alexander McQueen.

Merata: How Mum decolonised the screen

Books and films by - and about - New Zealand filmmaker Merata Mita.

Paul Callaghan: Dancing with Atoms

Books by New Zealand scientist Paul Callaghan.

RBG

Books about Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda

Music by composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist

Books about - and by - fashion designer Vivienne Westwood

and - of course, there is a movie about ONE OF US  ...

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library

