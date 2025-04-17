Watchathon: Long weekend viewing

by

The Easter long weekend is a great time to cue up some movies and TV shows (particularly if the weather is sub-optimal), and with streaming platforms like Kanopy it's super easy. Just be sure not to blow through your entire month's allotment of viewing credits (or do, if that's the vibe).

My colleague Donna and I have made some picks of what we're looking forward to watching this weekend.

New Zealand

We were dangerous

Donna's pick: This 2024 coming of age movie about a group of delinquent girls was filmed on location at our own Ōtamahua Quail Island (a place laden with atmosphere). (Was going to add this one to my list of picks but Donna beat me to it! -Moata)

Music

Daft Punk unchained

Donna's pick: Music and Documentary? Count me in. This 2015 music doco tracks the careers of helmeted French DJ musicians Thomas and Guy-Manuel – Daft Punk.

Kneecap

Donna's pick: Bring on the Barn-storming Breakbeats - this biopic about Irish language hip-hop group Kneecap was popular at last year’s Film Fest. 

Movies

The Apprentice

Donna's pick: Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong act up a storm as young douchey Trump and super cynical lawyer Roy Cohn.

Fear the Night

Moata's pick: Every bachelorette party is only a couple of tequila shots away from turning into an orgy of violence - though in this case the threat is in the form of masked intruders but I'll take "girls night gets dangerous" in whatever form it comes, apparently.

Grease

Moata's pick: Are the sexual politics in this movie extremely problematic? Yes. Do I completely forget about that when Olivia Newton John sings "Hopelessly devoted"? Again, yes.

The Hurt Locker

Moata's pick: I don't know what I was doing in 2008 when this came out but it was not going to see this movie that won 6 Oscars and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 97% fresh. About time I got round to this one, I think.

Mean Girls

Moata's pick: I honestly considered putting this in the "Classics" section of this post, such is its longevity and cultural impact and I'm well overdue for a rewatch. This movie has more iconic quotes than you can shake a stick at. Get in loser, we're going shopping etc.

Molli and Max in the Future

Donna's pick: I love Zosia Mamet (Shoshanna in Girls) and timey-wimey stuff – this 2023 movie has both!

Classics

Breakfast at Tiffanys

Donna's pick: Swoon at Holly Golightly as the archetypal New York City playgirl.

The Godfather

Donna's pick: Might be a time to visit this classic Mafia movie with moody Pacino as Michael Corleone and Brando chewing up the scenery as the Don.

Portrait of a lady on fire

Donna's pick: Period drama par excellence, set in 18th century France

TV and Mini-series

The Brilliant World of Tom Gates

Moata's pick: It may be a long weekend but it's also school holidays. These are short, kid-friendly episodes based on Liz Pichon's wildly popular Tom Gates series.

The Jetty

Donna's pick: It’s grim up north in this BBC crime miniseries starring Jenna Coleman.

Pride and Prejudice

Moata's pick: It is a truth universally acknowledged that a long weekend must be in a want of a BBC period drama and this one is the peak of the artform.

Twenty thousand streets under the sky

Donna's pick: Patrick Hamilton’s classic trilogy turned into a three-part tv series starring Kathy Burke and Sally Hawkins.

