Watchathon: Long weekend viewing

The Easter long weekend is a great time to cue up some movies and TV shows (particularly if the weather is sub-optimal), and with streaming platforms like Kanopy it's super easy. Just be sure not to blow through your entire month's allotment of viewing credits (or do, if that's the vibe).

My colleague Donna and I have made some picks of what we're looking forward to watching this weekend.

New Zealand

Donna's pick: This 2024 coming of age movie about a group of delinquent girls was filmed on location at our own Ōtamahua Quail Island (a place laden with atmosphere). (Was going to add this one to my list of picks but Donna beat me to it! -Moata)

Music

Donna's pick: Music and Documentary? Count me in. This 2015 music doco tracks the careers of helmeted French DJ musicians Thomas and Guy-Manuel – Daft Punk.

Donna's pick: Bring on the Barn-storming Breakbeats - this biopic about Irish language hip-hop group Kneecap was popular at last year’s Film Fest.

Movies

Donna's pick: Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong act up a storm as young douchey Trump and super cynical lawyer Roy Cohn.

Moata's pick: Every bachelorette party is only a couple of tequila shots away from turning into an orgy of violence - though in this case the threat is in the form of masked intruders but I'll take "girls night gets dangerous" in whatever form it comes, apparently.

Moata's pick: Are the sexual politics in this movie extremely problematic? Yes. Do I completely forget about that when Olivia Newton John sings "Hopelessly devoted"? Again, yes.

Moata's pick: I don't know what I was doing in 2008 when this came out but it was not going to see this movie that won 6 Oscars and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 97% fresh. About time I got round to this one, I think.

Moata's pick: I honestly considered putting this in the "Classics" section of this post, such is its longevity and cultural impact and I'm well overdue for a rewatch. This movie has more iconic quotes than you can shake a stick at. Get in loser, we're going shopping etc.

Donna's pick: I love Zosia Mamet (Shoshanna in Girls) and timey-wimey stuff – this 2023 movie has both!

Classics

Donna's pick: Swoon at Holly Golightly as the archetypal New York City playgirl.

Donna's pick: Might be a time to visit this classic Mafia movie with moody Pacino as Michael Corleone and Brando chewing up the scenery as the Don.

Donna's pick: Period drama par excellence, set in 18th century France

TV and Mini-series

Moata's pick: It may be a long weekend but it's also school holidays. These are short, kid-friendly episodes based on Liz Pichon's wildly popular Tom Gates series.

Donna's pick: It’s grim up north in this BBC crime miniseries starring Jenna Coleman.

Moata's pick: It is a truth universally acknowledged that a long weekend must be in a want of a BBC period drama and this one is the peak of the artform.

Donna's pick: Patrick Hamilton’s classic trilogy turned into a three-part tv series starring Kathy Burke and Sally Hawkins.

Find more