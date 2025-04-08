Recent necrology, March 2025

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • George Foreman, 1949-2025
    American professional boxer, businessman, minister and author

New Zealand painting 1940-1960 Shōgun The three musketeers Bouts of mania No way but to fight

  • Selwyn Raab, 1934-2025
    American investigative journalist

The spy and the traitor The Clash Smashing it up The canticle of the sun Five families

  • Lisa J. Smith, 1958-2025
    American author of young adult fiction
  • Philip Tew, 1949-2025
    Former Fiction Specialist at Christchurch City Libraries
  • Alex Wheatle, 1963-2025
    English novelist, sentenced to imprisonment after taking part in the 1981 Brixton riots

Phantom 025.3: Essays in honour of Brian Gilberthorpe Jack Vettriano Cane warriors Home girl

