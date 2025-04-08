Recent necrology, March 2025

Some well-known people who have died recently

Gordon H. Brown, 1931-2025

New Zealand art historian, curator and artist

Richard Chamberlain, 1934-2025

American actor and singer

George Foreman, 1949-2025

American professional boxer, businessman, minister and author

Athol Fugard, 1932-2025

South African playwright

Oleg Gordievsky, 1938-2025

KGB officer and double spy

Johnny Green, 1949-2025

Member and tour manager of The Clash. Read interviews and reviews about The Clash on Rock's Backpages

Sofia Gubaidulina, 1931-2025

Tatar-Russian composer of modernist sacred music

Brian James, 1955-2025

English punk rock guitarist of The Damned. Read interviews and reviews about The Damned on Rock's Backpages

Selwyn Raab, 1934-2025

American investigative journalist

Lisa J. Smith, 1958-2025

American author of young adult fiction

Philip Tew, 1949-2025

Former Fiction Specialist at Christchurch City Libraries

Jack Vettriano, 1951-2025

Scottish painter