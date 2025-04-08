Recent necrology, March 2025

Some well-known people who have died recently
Gordon H. Brown, 1931-2025
New Zealand art historian, curator and artist
Richard Chamberlain, 1934-2025
American actor and singer
George Foreman, 1949-2025
American professional boxer, businessman, minister and author
Athol Fugard, 1932-2025
South African playwright
Oleg Gordievsky, 1938-2025
KGB officer and double spy
Johnny Green, 1949-2025
Member and tour manager of The Clash. Read interviews and reviews about The Clash on Rock's Backpages
Sofia Gubaidulina, 1931-2025
Tatar-Russian composer of modernist sacred music
Brian James, 1955-2025
English punk rock guitarist of The Damned. Read interviews and reviews about The Damned on Rock's Backpages
Selwyn Raab, 1934-2025
American investigative journalist
Lisa J. Smith, 1958-2025
American author of young adult fiction
Philip Tew, 1949-2025
Former Fiction Specialist at Christchurch City Libraries
Jack Vettriano, 1951-2025
Scottish painter
Alex Wheatle, 1963-2025
English novelist, sentenced to imprisonment after taking part in the 1981 Brixton riots
