Recent necrology, November 2025

Some well-known people who have died recently
Dick Cheney, 1941-2025
American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President
Jimmy Cliff, 1948-2025
Jamaican reggae giant
Pauline Collins, 1940-2025
English actress
Donna Jean Godchaux, 1947-2025
American singer, member of Grateful Dead 1972-1979
Diane Ladd, 1935-2025
American actress
Donald McIntyre, 1934-2025
New Zealand bass-baritone opera giant
Gary Mounfield, 1962-2025
English bassist with Stone Roses and Primal Scream
Brian Patten, 1945-2025
English poet and author
Tom Stoppard, 1937-2025
Czech and English playwright and screenwriter
Lee Tamahori, 1950-2025
New Zealand film director
Dick Tripp, 1932-2025
Retired Anglican clergyman, author and magician
Alice Wong, 1975-2025
American disability rights activist
