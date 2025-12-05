Recent necrology, November 2025

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Dick Cheney, 1941-2025
    American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President

The gatekeepers Vice The harder they come Upstairs, downstairs The golden road

Honey, baby, mine The world's fastest Indian The only way is up Play guitar with -- the Stone Roses Juggling with gerbils

  • Tom Stoppard, 1937-2025
    Czech and English playwright and screenwriter
  • Dick Tripp, 1932-2025
    Retired Anglican clergyman, author and magician
  • Alice Wong, 1975-2025
    American disability rights activist

Tom Stoppard Along came a spider Once were warriors The hero From Nithdale Station Disability visibility

