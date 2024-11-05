Recent necrology, October 2024

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Paul Bailey, 1937-2024
    British novelist, biographer and critic

Collected poems Hoard Iron Maiden guitar tab At the Jerusalem The golden road

  • Lore Groszmann Segal, 1928-2024
    Austrian-American novelist, translator, teacher, short story writer, and author of children's books
  • Leif Segerstam, 1944-2024
    Finnish conductor, composer and instrumentalist

One Direction One Direction: take me home The dream shall never die The journal I did not keep Ladies' lunch and other stories

