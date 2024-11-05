Recent necrology, October 2024

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Fleur Adcock, 1934-2024
New Zealand poet and editor
-
Paul Di’Anno, 1958-2024
Heavy metal singer, former member of Iron Maiden. Read interviews and reviews about Iron Maiden in Rock's Backpages
-
Paul Bailey, 1937-2024
British novelist, biographer and critic
-
Phil Lesh, 1940-2024
Founding member of the Grateful Dead. Read interviews and reviews about the Grateful Dead in Rock's Backpages
-
Alan Mansfield, 1952-2024
Guitarist, keyboardist, songwriter and former member of Dragon
-
Liam Payne, 1993-2024
English singer, former member of the boy band One Direction. Read interviews and reviews about One Direction in Rock's Backpages
-
Alex Salmond, 1954-2024
Former First Minister of Scotland
-
Lore Groszmann Segal, 1928-2024
Austrian-American novelist, translator, teacher, short story writer, and author of children's books
-
Leif Segerstam, 1944-2024
Finnish conductor, composer and instrumentalist
-
J. D. Souther, 1945-2024
American singer, songwriter, and actor. Read interviews and reviews about J. D. Souther in Rock's Backpages
