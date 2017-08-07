Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki – bombed 72 years ago

The atomic bomb named "Little Boy" was dropped by American airmen on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on 6 August 1945. Three days later on 9 August 1945, the atomic bomb "Fat Man" was dropped over Nagasaki.

The Hiroshima explosion destroyed 90 percent of the city and killed approximately 80,000 people; tens of thousands more died later from radiation exposure. The Nagasaki A-bomb killed approximately 40,000 people.

UNESCO's call today resonates:

Never forget the victims. Never forget History.

Hiroshima - Small child with baby on back searching for anything of usefulness. New Zealand. Department of Internal Affairs. War History Branch :Photographs relating to World War 1914-1918, World War 1939-1945, occupation of Japan, Korean War, and Malayan Emergency. Ref: J-0012-F. Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand. http://natlib.govt.nz/records/23130201

The atomic bomb is dropped on Hiroshima, this day in 1945. https://t.co/aroaOcq8st pic.twitter.com/meiEzhCybh — NYT Archives (@NYTArchives) August 6, 2017

Today’s the 72nd anniversary of the Hiroshima bomb. I wrote a comic about my family’s connection last year. https://t.co/vqF8qRPPOI pic.twitter.com/fWoHvEyZfA — Jem Yoshioka (@jemyoshioka) August 5, 2017

Flowers under the Peace Bell, Flickr CCL-2014-02-22-22February2014 DSC_1215.JPG

