Podcast – Anti-nuclear advocacy in 2025

July/August 2025 marks 80 years since the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and 40 years since the bombing of the Rainbow Warrior here in Aotearoa. What do these anniversaries mean in the context of 2025, with the ever-greater escalation of global tension and a new nuclear arms race occurring alongside the seeming impotence of the UN and other international bodies? Guests Kate Dewes, David Robie, Karly Burch and Susan Bouterey bring passion, a wealth of knowledge and decades of anti-nuclear advocacy to this discussion. 

Transcript - Anti-nuclear advocacy

Black and white photo of Anti-Nuclear marchers in Akaroa, 1984
Anti-Nuclear marchers in Akaroa [1984] by Jan Shuttleworth, CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ, CCL-PCOL-AKS-041.
Kate Dewes with Peace City Award
Kate Dewes with Peace City Award [2007] by Disarmament and Security Centre, In copyright, CCL-DisSec-210

