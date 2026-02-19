Podcast – Anti-nuclear advocacy in 2025

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
July/August 2025 marks 80 years since the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and 40 years since the bombing of the Rainbow Warrior here in Aotearoa. What do these anniversaries mean in the context of 2025, with the ever-greater escalation of global tension and a new nuclear arms race occurring alongside the seeming impotence of the UN and other international bodies? Guests Kate Dewes, David Robie, Karly Burch and Susan Bouterey bring passion, a wealth of knowledge and decades of anti-nuclear advocacy to this discussion.
Transcript - Anti-nuclear advocacy
Find out more in our collection
- The Peace Library collection
- Find titles on Nuclear weapon-free New Zealand
- Find titles on Hiroshima and Nagasaki
- Find photos of anti-nuclear protests in Christchurch Canterbury Stories
- Disarmament and Security Centre photos Canterbury Stories
- Christchurch Peace City Canterbury Stories
More resources
- Tau te Mauri - Breath of Peace NZonscreen
- Podcast – 30 years nuclear-free New Zealand Speak up - Kōrerotia episode from 2017
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.
