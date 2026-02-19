Podcast – Anti-nuclear advocacy in 2025

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

July/August 2025 marks 80 years since the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and 40 years since the bombing of the Rainbow Warrior here in Aotearoa. What do these anniversaries mean in the context of 2025, with the ever-greater escalation of global tension and a new nuclear arms race occurring alongside the seeming impotence of the UN and other international bodies? Guests Kate Dewes, David Robie, Karly Burch and Susan Bouterey bring passion, a wealth of knowledge and decades of anti-nuclear advocacy to this discussion.

