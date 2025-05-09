VE Day – 9 May 1945: 80 years ago today

As I am writing these lines to commemorate the 80Th anniversary of VE Day, survivors, royalty and politicians worldwide celebrate the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp, where roughly 1.1 million people perished. What is the present significance beyond wreaths, candles and the “living” testimonies of the few remaining survivors and direct witnesses?

According to recent polls, the human cost of the Second World War has become a rather vague concept for younger generations. The Second World War has become another chapter in history books; one of the many events to memorise for an exam or a paper. And so, I wondered what could I possibly contribute?

The impact of the Second World War on New Zealand was significant: by 1940, about 140,000 men and women supported the war effort. As early as 1939, a Māori battalion was formed and in 1941, a Women’s Auxiliary Air Force was established. Considering that the entire New Zealand population was about 1,600,000 inhabitants, this amounts to 10% of the entire population, mobilised against the Nazi occupation and atrocities.

The war also had unprecedented impact on the society at home. Although the majority supported the war effort, German residents in Aotearoa faced significant restrictions; were considered “aliens”, and some were sent together with conscientious objectors to detention camps. Any publication, pamphlet critical of opposed to the war was censored.

A documentary on the last days preceding the German surrender shows destruction and chaos all over: cities, rural villages, both in Germany and elsewhere are left in ruins. Civilians are rummaging amongst the debris for food, looking for missing family members or potential valuables to trade for food. Terrified, exhausted faces, just people in survival mode.

Germany surrendered in the afternoon of 7th May 1945 (NZT) and it was headline news on the 8th of May. Acting Prime Minister Walter Nash said celebrations shouldn't start until peace was officially announced. British PM Winston Churchill's announcement was heard in New Zealand at 1am Wednesday 9th May. So on Tuesday 8th May, most people went to work as normal, despite wanting to celebrate. Victory in Europe (VE) Day in New Zealand was celebrated on Wednesday 9th May. The events extended over the next day Thursday 10th May (which was also a public holiday). In Christchurch, the Trades Council organised a People’s Victory march. 25,000 people paraded from Latimer Square to Cathedral Square singing.

As The Press reported on 10 May:

Many hundreds celebrating the end of hostilities preferred to remain in the Square when the last trams left for the suburbs. Two large groups, still exalted at this late hour, divided their attention between a cornetist and a piper on the pavement beyond the War Memorial. Having marched, walked, sung, and talked for hours, the young people enjoying the celebrations had not exhausted themselves; for in the words of a popular modern song “There is Another Day” —to-day, when the people will go on the march.

The Press also reported on VE Day services at the Anglican and Roman Catholic Cathedrals:

"Our happiness on this memorable day is tinged with sorrow, and sympathy for the victims of the war, and particularly for those in New Zealand whose relatives have died in the struggle. While we rejoice, we share the sadness of these our friends ..."

VE Day sources

In our collection:

More:

Second World War

VE Day



The Summer of '45



Tanya Michils

Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre