Rugby League in Aotearoa, NZ – a people’s history: WORD Christchurch 2024

Tautoru | TSB Space, Tūranga

Friday 30 August, 3:30pm

A conversation between Ryan Bodman, author & Jo Malcolm, chair

I have to say I was intrigued with this book Rugby League in New Zealand and author Ryan Bodman. Having spent the first 30 years of my life growing up in and around Rugby League in Ōtautahi | Christchurch, Bodman’s name wasn’t a familiar ‘league’ name. The name of the book itself ‘a people’s history’ caught my interest. So off to do some research I went before attending the event.



The day had begun with the sad news of the passing of Kīngi Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero Tuawhitu during the early hours of the morning. Thus, it was fitting that his was passing was acknowledged by Steph Walker, Executive Director of WORD as she opened the session and introduced the session chair, Jo Malcom. Best known as the media manager of the All Blacks 2011 – 2023, it was natural Malcom would give the discussion a bit of compare-and-contrast slant between Rugby and League, which for me was a little sad given so much of the richness of the book was not discussed.

Raised in Mount Maunganui playing soccer, Auckland based historian Ryan Bodman became interested in Rugby League during his research of his master’s thesis based on the post-WWII trade unions. As his research progressed, the more he discovered how entwined Rugby Leagues was with his subject matter. Thus, it is understandable that following the completion of his master’s degree, Bodman began a nine-year research project culminating in the publication of this book.

Born in 1895 from the frustration of repeated rejected requests for player compensation for worktime lost while playing rugby, the working-class northern English clubs split from the wealthier London-based Rugby Football Union (RFU). Bodman noted that since inception, class tensions have existed between Rugby and League. Rugby, beginning at a private English boarding school was a social cohort of largely affluent players. Player payment was not a consideration of the affluent rugby administrators whose ethos viewed rugby as a social amateur sport.

Naturally the RFU placed life bans on all those involved which only seemed to fuel the development of League. By 1898, the game we know was largely being played and part-time professionalism was introduced. Rugby players were expected to cover their own costs, even national teams like the All Blacks were expected to either contribute to or cover their own costs while on tour. In addition, many also lost wages while on tour and some even found their jobs gone when they returned. Thus, as Bodman noted, it's not surprising that many switch to League only to receive life bans from rugby.

While Rugby was introduced to Aotearoa New Zealand around circa 1890, league did not reach our shores until circa early 1900s. Bodman outlined that from its arrival, rugby has done everything in its power to stomp out the ‘rebel code’. With its links into schools, local councils, government agencies, and other such organisations, rugby did its best to stop the spread of rugby league throughout the country. Bodman recalled that from 1905 the amateur ethos of rugby created by the wealthy Rugby Union constructed a mythology about rugby league. Labelling it inferior to rugby and life-banning anyone from rugby who switched codes. Bodman reminded us it wasn’t about the truth but rather about who tells the story, who writes the story at that time and rugby was very influential.

During his research Bodman found that many league clubs formed as a response to rugby’s administrators’ attitude. An example of this was circa 1960s and 70’ and the establishment of the Samoana Rugby League Club in Dunedin. Newly arrived Pasifika workers excluded from playing rugby as rugby clubs “did not see the value of pacific players”[1] formed the first Pasifika League Club in Aotearoa New Zealand. Samoana went on to be the top southern league club for three years, even playing against Hornby in the finals of the 1964 Rothmans Tournament.

Rugby League of that era up until the 1990s had a unifying spirit that gave a sense of community. This reminded me of my own league experiences during that period. It was a time when you were born, raised and died in a club. Loyalty was paramount and there was an unspoken expectation of giving back to the club. Working bees, club picnics and social events were common reflecting the working men ethics and sense of community league clubs generated as the centre of its community. As Bodman notes ,clubs nurtured good people as well as good players. Coming through the grades from schoolboys to premiers, it was in many cases it was intergenerational. Even sisters, wives and mothers had roles to play and nurtured as much club pride. These were the days when Carlaw Park in Auckland and the Addington Showgrounds in Christchurch were considered hallowed grounds to league. This was also a time when families settled in one area, owned their own houses and very rarely moved, power rested at grassroots.

By the 1990s, Aotearoa New Zealand Rugby League had entered into the age of broadcasting and with it the influence of the dollar. Growing media coverage, celebrity endorsement and player transfers gave league the exposure it needed but, as Bodman notes, to some extent the detriment of the grassroots. By 1993 the national Kiwi team consisted of overseas players, no grassroots players were included. It was the grassroots that continually explored professional options to retain in country top talent which in the establishment of the New Zealand Warriors. Bodman went on to highlight that his book is not just about male league players, but covers the rise of women’s rugby league in the face of adversity.

Bodman is now researching his next book, again with a rugby league focus. Having discovered that old sense of community, loyalty and pride is still alive in the Waikato, he is interested in how these clubs’ ethos have remained largely unchanged. Powerful cultivators of community relationship and spirit, Bodman is inspired by their authentic nature. “It's real, with real people, it has history, meaning and gives a sense of identity to those club members” states Bodman.

The hour spent with Bodman and Malcom was far too short, but it was time well spent. He is a genuine nice guy, who developed a passion (albeit later in life than most) for rugby league. Bodman’s book is a pleasure to read and very much recommended for any ‘league-y’ and I look forward to his next book.

[1] Samoana Rugby League Club, Dunedin

