Dawn Raids Reading: Pacific Underground at 30 – WORD Christchurch 2024

Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae, Saturday 31 August, 3pm

“Did that really happen?”

Unknown Auckland student at a reading of DAWN RAIDS

Growing up Māori in Ōtautahi | Christchurch in the late 1970s and early 80s, the dawn raids were something that you heard you parents talk about in hushed tones or saw on the six o'clock news. It wasn’t something that hugely impacted on my life. That is until you had an argument with the nasty Pākehā kid from up the road, and they would snarl at you “they’re coming for you next.” ‘They’ were the Police and such a comment pretty much summed up race relations of that era.

This WORD event was in two parts – the reading of the play. and then a panel consisting of the production team from Pacific Underground including the play's author.

The DAWN RAIDS cast:

Mose: Shane Asi

To’aga: Sela Faletolu-Fasi

Sione / Fabian: Ben Robertson

Teresa: Josphine Mavaega

Fuarosa (Losa): Tusi Elisara

Bene: Lijah Mavaega

Steve: Matthias Luafutu

Stage Directions: Mishelle Muagututi’a

Musician / Technical: Pos Mavaega

Director / Photography:Tanya Muagututi’a

Written in 1997 by a then 27-year-old Oscar Kightley, the play and its message are still as raw as it was 27 years ago. It tells the story of the impact of the dawn raids on one Samoan ‘aiga | family, a mere reflection of what many Auckland ‘aiga faced during that dark period of Aotearoa New Zealand history. A period that in August 2021 resulted in an official apology from the Government to those who were subjected to that “dehumanising and terrorising treatment.”[1]

By arrangement with Playmarket, and acknowledging the CNZ Pacific Arts Strategy, this performance was produced by Pacific Underground who have always keen eye for talent. This was evident with this cast and crew, who we learnt later, it was their first time working together (not that you could tell). Their portrayal of their characters brought them to life, so much so, many in the audience had empathy for them and situations they found themselves in.

Albeit a read through, the cast held nothing back, drawing you into this story with every scene. I have to admit that even though everyone was great, the stand outs for me were Sela Faletolu-Fasi and Shane Asi who played the parents. Playing so well off each other, they transported me back to the fale | house of my different Samoan childhood friends. The familiar references of church, ‘aiga loyalty, and of course food is still as prevalent today as they were over 40 years ago.

Naturally the cast were given a standing ovation at the conclusion of the production. I was grateful to attend this event and would recommend either reading the book or going to see the play if ever given the opportunity. The next full performance of Dawn Raids is in Poneke | Wellington 23-24 October 2024.

The DAWN RAIDS / Pacific Underground at 30 panel

Facilitator: Ana Mulipalo

Panel:

Oscar Kightley (writer), MNZM

Mishelle Muagututi’a

Pos Mavaega, MNZM

Tanya Muagututi’a, MNZM

The second half of the event featured a panel talk consisting of the playwright and members of the original cast and crew. Dawn Raids was written in 1997 by a 27-year-old Oscar Kightley who he believes was a lot braver back then. Having moved to Ōtautahi | Christchurch in 1991 he met Mishelle Muagututi’a who had just graduated from acting school and had returned to Ōtautahi | Christchurch. It was here that they formed Pacific Underground in 1993 along with Simon Small, Erolia Ifopo and Micheal Hodgson. Supported by Tanya Muagututi’a, Pos Mavaega, Fuarosa (Losa) Luafutu-Tamati and Vic Tamati, Pacific Underground was a performing arts collective which initially focused on theatre but quickly grew to encompass all performing arts.

Born from a desire to tell their own stories in their voices, Pacific Underground were not afraid to spotlight everyday issues and concerns. Their first play ‘Fresh off the boat’ by Kightley and Small was heralded by reviewers as groundbreaking due to its humour and theme. Directed by Nathaniel Lees, it toured not only in Aotearoa New Zealand but also Samoa. Going on to produce numerous plays, music, events, workshops, Pacific Underground continues to not only influence Aotearoa New Zealand performing arts but also provide a pathway for many young artists.

Celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2023, Pacific Underground was a stepping stone for the likes of David Fane, Shimpal Lelisi (of Naked Samoans and Bro Town), Ladi6, Scribe, Brent Park, Dallas Tamaira (Fat Freddy’s Drop) and of course Oscar Kightley. Pacific Underground is now run by Tanya Muagututi’a and her husband Pos Mavaega.

The focus of the panel then shifted back to Dawn Raids. Kightley who was raised in Auckland during the time of the raids, had not experienced them himself. He - like so many of us - had grown up hearing about them, so it was important to him to take a year to research the topic properly. During this time, he spoke with some of those who had either experienced or been impacted by the raids and from those interviews the play was born.

The panel reflected on their 1997 performances, in particularly the response from the Pasifika community. Kightley believes that they were not ready for it then as it was still too raw and brought back painful memories. He remembered how the play had left them speechless and that some had cried in the dark during the play.

24 years on Pacific Underground revised the play taking it again on tour in Auckland and Ōtautahi | Christchurch. Unbeknown to them this coincided with the Polynesian Panthers request to the government for a formal apology for the Dawn Raids. One of the things that still stands out in their minds from those performances was being asked by school children “did that really happen?” The panel believes that with the subsequent government apology and the change in the Aotearoa New Zealand history curriculum this question will remain a thing of the past.

For over 30 years Pacific Underground has provided a platform for Pasifika voices of here and now. They are as relevant now as they were then. They have learnt from their experiences and have grown better for it. Putting in systems and practices to ensure the well-being of their performers, and crew that will hopefully take them on for another 30 years. Pacific Underground started as a small group of people and has grown into a successful performing arts collective. The next generation is now starting to fill their ranks who still hold true to the original desire to tell their stories, with their voices for their people. I wish them well and look forward to what is yet to come.

[1] Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, 14 June 2021 – Announcement of NZ Government to formal apologise for Dawn Raids

Photos

Photos of Dawn Raids Reading

Dawn Raids



Dawn Raid



That which separates us

Tension is rising in 1970s New Zealand. Muldoon's government is cracking down on illegal immigration and the notorious dawn raids are ripping Pasifika families from their beds. First staged in 1997, Dawn Raids is just as confronting and relevant now as it has ever been. Oscar Kightley pulls no punches and brings the play to life with his trademark hilarity and wit



Through Sofia's heartfelt diary entries we witness the terror of being dawn raided and gain an insight of the courageous and tireless work of the Polynesian panthers in the 1970s as they encourage immigrant families across New Zealand to stand up for their rights.































