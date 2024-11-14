Second birthday cake: Picturing Canterbury

Second birthday cake. CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. CCL-SaSn-002.

A birthday cake made for Sarah Snelling for her second birthday from the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book. Taken at her home in Bryndwr, Christchurch. July 1982.

