Shark mural at Climate Action Campus: Picturing Canterbury

by
Shark mural at Climate Action Campus. In copyright. CCL-SDCA-100.

Mural by Veronica Ek of a great white shark on the wall of a building at Climate Action Campus in Avonside.

