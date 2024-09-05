Mural by Veronica Ek of a great white shark on the wall of a building at Climate Action Campus in Avonside.
Share your memories of Climate Action Campus. Register on Canterbury Stories.
Do you have any photographs of Climate Action Campus? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.
Explore local images and share your photos
- Visit the Discovery Wall and upload your images
- Explore Canterbury Stories
- View more Picturing Canterbury posts
Add a comment to: Shark mural at Climate Action Campus: Picturing Canterbury