Taking care of business in Godzone

If - like me- you want the good oil on the economy in Aotearoa then rest assured, Liam Dann is on the case.

The NZ Herald journalist has been reporting on the Kiwi business sector for about 25 years and this year delivered BBQ Economics, a surprisingly readable take on the New Zealand economy.

Liam takes his reader on a leisurely yet informative ride through early economic theorists such as Karl Marx and Adam Smith, the impact of Sir Robert Muldoon and Rogernomics on New Zealand's bottom line, what drives house prices up, monopolies and why cheese is so expensive. He also explains just what GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is, the strategy of Graeme Hart (New Zealand's richest individual), inflation and the art of worrying.

Several articles Liam Dann has written in the last few months can be found on his NZ Herald Business Editor at Large page. Topics that are free to access include consumer and business confidence, how becoming a step-dad changed TV journalist Jack Tame's approach to personal finances, award-winning novelist Emily Perkins' focus on the "unhappy rich" and how being sacked led to Dame Wendy Pye overhauling her life.

Liam and RNZ award-winning journalist Kate Gosset will show that money talks on 1 September 1 at The Piano in central Christchurch.

