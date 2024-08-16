Taking care of business in Godzone

by

If - like me- you want the good oil on the economy in Aotearoa then rest assured, Liam Dann is on the case.

Catalogue search for BBQ economics: How Money Works and Why It MattersThe NZ Herald journalist has been reporting on the Kiwi business sector for about 25 years and this year delivered BBQ Economics, a surprisingly readable take on the New Zealand economy.

Liam takes his reader on a leisurely yet informative ride through early economic theorists such as Karl Marx and Adam Smith, the impact of Sir Robert Muldoon and Rogernomics on New Zealand's bottom line, what drives house prices up, monopolies and why cheese is so expensive. He also explains just what GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is, the strategy of Graeme Hart (New Zealand's richest individual), inflation and the art of worrying.

Several articles Liam Dann has written in the last few months can be found on his NZ Herald Business Editor at Large page. Topics that are free to access include consumer and business confidence, how becoming a step-dad changed TV journalist Jack Tame's approach to personal finances, award-winning novelist Emily Perkins' focus on the "unhappy rich" and how being sacked led to Dame Wendy Pye overhauling her life.

Liam and RNZ award-winning journalist Kate Gosset will show that money talks on 1 September 1 at The Piano in central Christchurch.

Find more business resources

More WORD Christchurch

Make your own picks of the festival - check the programme online online or picking up a printed copy from your library. 

Add a comment

More by cclpaulie

Chase down the odd things happening in our heads with Dr Jen

Julie Zarifeh Grief & resilience: Thursday 13 June Tūranga

Dr Bethany Growns and the Sherlock Factor: Thurs 9 May

Discover New Posts

Take the WORD plunge! Simone's picks for WORD Chch 2024

Critter Crazy: Critters of Aotearoa And Six Legged Ghosts

Chase down the odd things happening in our heads with Dr Jen

Add a comment to: Taking care of business in Godzone

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi