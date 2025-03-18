Is the future in our genes?

Advances in Genetic Modification (GM) could change our lives to a greater extent than the social media revolution.

This bold claim was made by veteran science commentator Walter Isaacson in his book The Code Breaker.

Gene technology advances mean it is technically possible to buy gene editing kits on the Internet and modify organisms anywhere in Aotearoa. Proposed law changes would also deregulate some uses of gene editing from regulatory oversight.

Science speaker event at Tūranga

The latest technology has the potential to take GM out of the laboratories but this brings risks as well as opportunities for New Zealand, something University of Canterbury Genetics Professor Jack Heinemann will touch on at a speaker event at Tūranga on 10 April.

Fellow University of Canterbury Genetics Professor Tammy Steeves will focus on whether gene technology could help save threatened species in Aotearoa.

Q & A with the scientists

Ahead of their Speaker Series presentation the two professors answered a series of questions:

What are the latest trends in Gene Technology/Genetic Modification?

Jack: The most advanced techniques and chemistries that support these techniques of gene technology allow for efficient manipulation of genomes without the need for a laboratory. Because of this high level of efficiency and general availability of the tools at low cost, gene technology uses and organisms could become something that anyone used, anywhere, anytime regardless of training, intention, or sense of responsibility.

Tammy: There is a lot of talk in the conservation community about using gene technology to help endangered species, from reintroducing lost genetic diversity to prevent extinction to reviving extinct species to restore ecosystems. Beyond the ethical, legal, political, and economic issues raised by using gene technology in conservation, the scientific challenges are immense. This leads many to question whether limited conservation funds could be better spent elsewhere.

How long have you been researching Genetics?

Jack: I’ve been a research-level geneticist for 35 years.

Tammy: Since 1995 (see below).

How long have you had an interest in this subject?

Jack: At least 40 years!

Tammy: I first got excited about applying genetic theory and using genetic data to understand how populations of highly mobile animals like whales and seabirds change over time and form new species back in 1995. These days, my research team and I use genetic theory and data to inform the conservation management of endangered species, mainly focused on birds found only in Aotearoa New Zealand.

What are the key issues and opportunities as GM laws are debated in Aotearoa?

Jack: Research in genetics helps us to understand more than genes, and therefore it is much more than making GMOs [Genetically Modified Organisms]. A tiny sliver of the use of gene technology is to make GMOs. Gene technology is the source not just of GMOs, but more importantly about how organisms work. That knowledge, even more than the manipulation of genes themselves, is the richest source of new products, methods, and benefits from biology. But there is a fascination with how far we can push genes to make ever more exotic traits. As it gets easier for everyone to use mutagens [anything that causes a mutation in the DNA of a cell] on their gardens, pets, vegetables and so on, we create more undesirable things too. That is the key issue for me. Do we need to adopt such a radical potential use of gene technology in order to achieve whatever might one day be benefits from its responsible use? I don’t think so.

Tammy: We have the opportunity to lead by example, showing the world how to address local contexts while making a global impact. Here in Aotearoa New Zealand, this means being responsive to Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The world is watching.

If somebody wanted to pursue a career in Genetics what should they study?

Jack: A solid foundation in molecular biology augmented by agricultural science, ecology, conservation and population biology, engineering, or medicine. Future geneticists need to be better skilled than past generations in ethics, the history of science (especially the history of genetic determinism and its famous child eugenics), and the sociology of science.

Tammy: Jack has provided a comprehensive list which demonstrates how interdisciplinary genetics has become. Related to this, I would add bioinformatics and computational biology.

Gene Technology Bill, submissions, and further information

Professor Heinemann contributed to two submissions on the Gene Technology Bill. You can read his first submission on the bill as well as his supplementary submission as part of the University of Canterbury's Centre for Integrated Research in Biosafety (INBI). The INBI also has a second supplementary submission.

Kiwi scientist David Williams is a Professor of Ophthalmology and Neurobiology at the University of California in Los Angeles and has written an article on the risks of GMO deregulation to NZ farmers which featured in the Sunday Star-Times on 23 February 2025.

Or try this gene techology changes explainer from RNZ.

