Te Tiriti 101: WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

by

Our nation’s foundational document is not merely an historical curiosity. Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its ‘principles’ have been at the forefront of our politics in recent years, and it is essential that all within Aotearoa understand the relationship it established between Māori and Pākehā, and how we must honour that agreement today.

For those who are not legal scholars or expert historians, this can be a daunting task. But Roimata Smail’s Understanding Te Tiriti: A Handbook of Basic Facts, published to enormous success last year, is an excellent place to start. This very brief booklet, which can easily be read in a single sitting, assures us that “Te Tiriti isn’t complicated”. It offers a highly accessible overview of the history, the core differences between the Māori and English versions of Te Tiriti, and the ‘principles’ outlined by the Waitangi Tribunal – which extend beyond the familiar ‘3Ps’ of Partnership, Participation and Protection. Smail argues that only by embracing the promises of Te Tiriti in full can the socio-economic disparities facing Māori today be resolved.

Smail’s booklet is an essential introduction, but its focus on the ‘basic facts’ leaves the reader wanting more. We are fortunate to have Smail speaking at greater length on this highly important subject at The Piano on Sunday 31 August at 10am as part of the WORD Christchurch Festival. Book your tickets now.

This is a must-see for anyone seeking to learn more about Te Tiriti o Waitangi and is especially suited for non-experts.

