TE TUNU KAI – Cooking

Cooking and meal times are a perfect chance to bond as a whānau, find out more about each other and gain social skills for life. Give the chefs in your house a break and show off your own flash cooking skills with one of these reka recipes!

Paroa Parai - Fry bread

The 4.30 show - Making Fry Bread - Ngaruawahia High School.

Floaters (Fried Maori Bread) from The Whānau Show.

Boil Up

This recipe from Māori TV uses bacon bones, but feel free to use pork bones instead if that’s what you like with this boil up made simple recipe.

Oven Hāngi

Hāngi is a traditional Māori method of cooking food using heated rocks buried in a pit oven, called an umu. There are a few ways we can try and recreate this beautiful hāngi flavour using a bit of kiwi ingenuity. Give one of these methods a go.

This oven style hāngi from the Heart Foundation calls for 4 chicken thigh pieces or 4 drumsticks with the bone removed and 4 lamb chops, but you could use pork chops as well. Try this Oven Hāngi recipe

Slow cooker hāngi

This last one is a mouth-watering Slow-Cooker Hāngi from the show Whānau Living, nice and easy. We’ve tried it so now why don’t you give this Slow Cooker recipe a try!

KARAKIA WHAKAPAI KAI – Blessing for the Food

from Māori at Home by Scotty and Stacey Morrison

“Nau mai e ngā hua o Papaahurewa o Ranginui kete kai. Whītiki kia ora! Haumi e, hui e, tāiki e!

I welcome the gifts of food provided by the earth mother and the sky father, bearer of food baskets. Gifts bound together to sustain all of us! United and connected as one!”

