Ten Titles, tweeted: Our selectors pick some top new books

Our selectors spot plenty of new and interesting titles as part of their work. Here are some titles that took the fancy of our tweeting selectors:

Coming to terms with your child's autism diagnosis is hard enough, but how do you tell your child? Do you tell them? What is the right way to do it? Do you tell others? Full of advice and tools this book will help you with these decisions and more. https://t.co/aTOJ4fFdbv ^CH pic.twitter.com/mUP3IpnzJk — ChChCityLibraries (@ChristchurchLib) February 6, 2018

If you suffer from fibromyalgia and feel you are fighting a losing battle this may be the book for you. This treatment guide is written by a doctor who has the condition, so she has an understanding of what her patients are going through. https://t.co/F7uciqL4T6 ^CH pic.twitter.com/W6nXvfYGWl — ChChCityLibraries (@ChristchurchLib) February 1, 2018

The tale of a Queensland girl who chased her dream of being a cabaret star to New York, only to find herself stranded in a violent marriage to a drug addict. Kerri-Anne Kennerley is an Australian TV personality, actress and singer. This is her story. https://t.co/w6BYPXpr6R pic.twitter.com/MjbDNSnv2Z — ChChCityLibraries (@ChristchurchLib) February 3, 2018

Now a major motion picture 12 Strong is a true-life account of a US Special Forces team deployed to dangerous, war-ridden Afghanistan in the weeks following 9/11. https://t.co/dIbzSkr6nu ^CH pic.twitter.com/hVIEyOTrc0 — ChChCityLibraries (@ChristchurchLib) January 30, 2018

Twitter is the fastest growing and most influential social networking service around. If you want to make the most of it, either for business or pleasure, Everyday Twitter Made Easy will show you how. https://t.co/18h3c0aT9A ^CH pic.twitter.com/SNZdnh6vlB — ChChCityLibraries (@ChristchurchLib) January 30, 2018

Julie’s having a very bad day. She’s a new manager, and her top performer has resigned to escape her, and her own manager is looking on with a skeptical eye. . . . This is the story of her turnaround. https://t.co/gpEKT49KM7 pic.twitter.com/qa0vAPL0Qk — ChChCityLibraries (@ChristchurchLib) January 28, 2018

In this funny and heartfelt memoir, the twin daughters of President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush offer their perspective on growing up in the public eye. https://t.co/DTKI7wRHCj ^CH pic.twitter.com/6M64lFDJBI — ChChCityLibraries (@ChristchurchLib) January 28, 2018

Balancing mind, body, and soul often feels impossible, but it doesn’t have to be a struggle. Holistic healing methods with crystals can help harness energies and establish a positive and healthy lifestyle. https://t.co/yqesGPPRVl ^CH pic.twitter.com/Zim8QYHadp — ChChCityLibraries (@ChristchurchLib) January 26, 2018

Irvin D. Yalom has made a career of investigating the lives of others. In this profound memoir, he turns his writing and his therapeutic eye upon himself. https://t.co/9E3vMIhVOr ^CH pic.twitter.com/7kAok36AXl — ChChCityLibraries (@ChristchurchLib) January 26, 2018

Exploding myths that every serial killer is a 'monster', the author draws attention to Mary Ann Cotton's charms, allure, capability, skill and ambition - all of which she used to remain undetected while committing up to 21 murders. https://t.co/6bwV13fptt ^CH pic.twitter.com/12HgxaFrWV — ChChCityLibraries (@ChristchurchLib) January 23, 2018

