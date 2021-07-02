There are a pile of new fiction books by my bed, even more on my reserve list. I need a holiday where I can go to a remote location, turn off my phone and just read. I'm starting to panic that I won't get through them, and I want to read them all because they sound so good!

It seems that COVID has produced a windfall of good books, especially from debut authors. In my job as fiction selector, I keep being amazed by the rave reviews I am reading, and the amount of new books, (especially by debut authors) seems more than usual. Mind you, this time last year was a different story, so no doubt publishers have been holding off and they are all coming at once. Whatever the reason — it is great news for fiction readers.

Beside the bed

On my holds list