The Bookshop Detectives are back!

If you haven't heard of The Bookshop Detectives, you may have been under a rock for the last few weeks. The colourful crime-writing duo, known for Louise's fabulous pink hair and Gareth's steampunk duds, have been in Christchurch as part of a whirlwind tour of Aotearoa: launching their second book of the series: Tea and Cake and Death.

Tea and Cake and Death



For Christchurch fans, the launch was held at Scorpio Books, in the BNZ Centre. A lively crowd was in attendance. There was more wine than tea, and crackers as well as cake, but the only death is in the story - of poisonings within Book Clubs. Quelle horreur!

Garth and Eloise, aka The Bookshop Detectives, are only slightly different copies of their creators, Gareth and Louise Ward. Gareth and Louise co-write the stories, in between being the proprietors of Wardini Books in Havelock North and Napier. Gareth also moonlights as The Great Wardini, a magician-for-hire, while Louise reviews books for Radio New Zealand.

Louise asked the questions, mostly, except when Gareth turned the tables on her to poke fun at her driving - which is an in-joke written into the character Eloise, in the series.

Who is Gareth's favourite character? The Admiral, he says. Many of the characters in the Bookshop Detectives stories are based on Wardini Books locals and staff, who love being included. The customer based on the Admiral has taken to making nautical references when he comes in. Gareth's other favourite is Dead Girl Deirdre - a goth woman who was a pivotal character in the first book, Dead Girl Gone.

Dead Girl Gone



Does Gareth get lost in the writing process? Yes - Gareth uses a spreadsheet method to plot each chapter and the story arc, with incidents and solutions to the plot carefully planned. He and Louise take turns writing chapters, and apparently Louise is faster.

Does Louise get lost too? Gareth says she got so immersed that when asked recently, she began to give up the plot of book three! So that's another question answered: book three is already well on its way.

A colleague of mine asked if Gareth will continue writing his other series; Tarquin the Honest, the Rise of the Remarkables, or his series for young adults, The Traitor and the Thief. There is good news for fans of those too - Gareth is planning a new book of his own at some stage. Right now, this indomitable duo is very busy promoting their latest creation - and very grateful staff have their backs at both Wardini bookstores.

The Bookshop Detectives continued their tour of Te Wai Pounamu with appearances at Emma's at Oxford, Petronella's Gallery in Tekapo and Timaru Booksellers. And eagle eyed punters may have even spotted Gareth at their stand at Armageddon Expo.

Best bit? They brought Stevie, their 'slightly suspicious' dog. Stevie is also in the stories, he plays himself. Stevie stole the limelight, pretending to be shy while peeking out from behind his dad. <3

