Violet and the Velvets part two is GO!: WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

It was a happy launch to the second instalment in the Violet and the Velvets series: The Case of the Angry Ghost. We headed along to Scorpio Books on Thursday night and enjoyed warm-hearted generous speeches, a wonderful "surprise entertainment" (that may be released at a later date), delicious nibbles, AND Violet and the Velvets-themed mocktails!

The Violet and the Velvets books are about a primary school girls’ punk band making their way through the BandChamps competition while solving mysteries. Violet is a guitar-toting, music-loving twelve-year-old with inattentive ADHD who dreams of competing in BandChamps. She persuades her loveable, rag-tag group of mates to make a band and give it a go.

First up we heard from Rachael's publisher Jenny Hellen from Allen & Unwin. She loved how the Violet books show the complexities of friendship, and how Rachael writes in such a non-preachy way.

"Violet is the heroine we all need."

Why? Because Violet is heaps of fun and bold - like her author. Violet makes mistakes, but she always puts things right.

Jenny says Rachael's writing goes from strength to strength, with The Grimmelings coming out last year, and two Violet books in 2025. Her next book The Song of the Saltings has just been edited, and will be published in both New Zealand, the USA, and the UK. This is a BIG DEAL.

Jenny talked about the amazing mahi Rachael does - travelling around the motu entertaining kids and turning them onto reading. Rachael walks the talk - a percentage of royalties from the Violet books go to Girls Rock! Aotearoa.

Rachael then took the mic and shared her gratitude to a mighty crew including:

the team at Scorpio Books and Telling Tales

WORD Christchurch

Creative New Zealand

illustrator Phoebe Morris

the team at Allen & Unwin

her writing buddies Claire Mabey, Rachael Craw, Leonie Agnew, and Tania Roxborogh

music industry supporters

Gemma Gracewood

supporters of literature for kids - The Sapling, The Spinoff, Kete

and especially her family

She told us how the book took shape, including the time when she went to Bandquest with her son and saw how few girls were in bands playing instruments. There were some girl singers, but even the awards for singing went to boys. And girls only got the Best-Dressed award 😬. More recently, Rachael went to Bandquest heats and spotted kids like the characters in her books - several Violets, a Lexie, and a Mo! And her book is getting into the hands of these cool kids.

Rachael read out this review of Violet on Good Reads:

Luckily for this reviewer - and us - there will be a book three and four!

Rachael's also chairing a session on Sunday 31 August 2.30pm: The Romance of Fantasy: Andrea Eames and Rachael Craw

Rachael King is the author of four novels for children and two for adults. Red Rocks won the Esther Glen Medal in 2013 and was filmed for television as Secrets at Red Rocks, released on Sky/Neon in March this year. The Grimmelings (2024) has won or been shortlisted for several awards here and in the UK, and is being published internationally. Her new series, Violet and the Velvets, is inspired by her time as a teenage bass player. Rachael was also named Best Reviewer at the Voyager New Zealand Media Awards in 2023, received a Waitangi Day Honour Award for her work at WORD Christchurch in 2020, and was awarded this year's Frank Sargeson Fellowship.

