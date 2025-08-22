This Band Could Be Your Life: WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

Do you have a formative moment, perhaps in your misspent youth, when music drew you into its fascination? For many of us, our lives have been shaped by the musical spirit of the times - by the bands and musicians that we’ve grown up with, and their songs of protest, joy, heartbreak and discovery. From the avant-garde echoes of Stockhausen’s Hymnen, to the beautiful logic of John Cage’s concept of Silence, to the raw power of Motörhead and the dreamy haze of the Cocteau Twins, my own musical journey with the muse of music has been formative.
If you’d like to find more musical sirens to follow or shed new light on old sounds, join WORD Programme Director Kiran Dass along with Brannavan Gnanalingam, Claudia Jardine, Damien Wilkins, and Pohlen Newbery (Ngai Tūhoe, Ngāti Manunui) to explore the bands that could be your life!
This Band Could Be Your Life
Saturday, 30 August 12.30 pm - 1:30 pm
Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū
With support from Main Divide
Bonus track: Check out our Music Reading List curated by Christchurch City Libraries and packed with books that explore the sounds, scenes, and stories behind the music.
Malcolm
Tūranga
Discover the person behind the artist. From inspirational to downright dysfunctional, there’s no denying these musicians have lived intriguing lives. Whether you’re a fan of Elton John, Prince, or Alicia Keys, there’s something here to cater to all musical tastes! A Christchurch City Libraries list.
A selection of books about NZ music for NZ Music Month.
Books by:
