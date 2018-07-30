Thrilling crime – what are we waiting for…?

We're over half way into 2018 now and there's been some stellar reads so far in the crime genre.

The standout for me has been Jo Nesbo's Macbeth - a gritty, dark, and violent retelling of the great Shakespeare tale of greed and corruption. Nesbo fairly nailed it with his retelling too, in my own opinion...

Macbeth

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1006594037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Macbeth</a>

But what else can we be excited about, and what more do we have to look forward to for the rest of 2018? Let me tell you what we have in store from the 'big three'!

Firstly, there's the new one from Frederick Forsyth called The Fox where a teenage boy becomes the world's deadliest and most sought after weapon! Due in shops on September 17 and at the library shortly afterward.

The Fox

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1023142037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Fox</a>

Next there's Number 13 in the Oregon Files; 'Shadow Tyrants' from Clive Cussler (& Boyd Morrison) - the crew of the Oregon are set to diffuse a situation between two warring factions over some ancient and very dangerous knowledge! Release date of September 17 for this one also...

Shadow Tyrants

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1026602037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Shadow Tyrants</a>

And lastly we have the newest from the juggernaut of crime action fiction; James Patterson with Target: Alex Cross. The next installment sees Alex getting deeper and deeper into the assassination of the President, his wife is involved, and he's having premonitions. Alex is given free rein at the FBI to hunt and chase the shooter.... Due out in bookshops on November 19 and we won't be far behind!

So there's a few to get excited about. I'm not certain they'll live up to this year's lofty standard set by Nesbo, but they'll be good nonetheless!

Happy reading.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.