With the release of another movie take on the dog-centric wilderness adventure classic Call of the Wild (originally penned by the great Jack London), we thought you might like to "sit!" and enjoy some more amazing stories of dogs being brilliant, entertaining, fascinating, and thoroughly worthy of the title of "man's best friend".

Jack London's classic adventure story 'The Call of the Wild' has been given the movie treatment and with the technology of today used to tell stories of yesteryear, we're in for a rollicking treat for sure. Dogs have featured heavily in creative storytelling over the years and here are some mighty fine titles to sink your canines into - if you don't go barking up the wrong tree you may love them so much they could become a little dog-eared!

This gripping adventure story of tame-dog-goes-wild follows the adventures of the loyal dog Buck, who is stolen from his comfortable family home and forced into the harsh life of an Alaskan sled dog. Passed from master to master, Buck embarks on an extraordinary journey that ends with his becoming the legendary leader of a wolf pack - watch out for the feature film screening now!



The amazingly charming, seriously funny, and very "true" story of Red Dog - a local resident of the rural Western Australian town of Karratha. He was a local legend and belonged to nobody and everybody simultaneously. He'd be seen riding public transport, spending the night at different people's houses, and visiting friends at just the right time, never staying long but always there. A modern Australian classic full of heart and community.



A bit of non-fiction here with the hilarious and emotionally fraught story of the worst behaved dog in the world and the humans that love and have to deal with it! It's the life of a dog viewed through the lens of family life and the joys of misadventure though your pet... seriously funny!



Heartwarming and seriously touching, this story is about a man as he comes to terms with the deteriorating condition of his dying companion - a 12 year old dachshund with a brain tumour. All the stages of grief are worked through and this is a celebration of the bonds between dog owners and their charges. Upbeat and funny with hidden depth and soul, this one is for every pet owner.



And for some more amazing non-fiction, follow the committed souls who observe the wolf packs of Yellowstone National Park. Wolves have only recently been reintroduced to the wild in this region and careful monitoring has led to some quite simply amazing discoveries about the ecological balance of a region. But not everyone is so keen to have the wolves back and as we follow the pack that she-wolf 'O-Six' leads we learn how hard it is to survive in the wild under diminishing environment and increasing threats. Real wolves, real wild, real good reading...



And finally we have Jack London's other classic which is essentially the mirrored story of Call of the wild, with this one being wild-dog goes-tame! White Fang is half-wolf and his journey takes us across country as he slowly comes to peace with humankind - he goes through a fair bit to get to that conclusion, and it's a legendary tearjerker just like Call of the wild!



