Walker family at zoo: Picturing Canterbury

by
Walker family at zoo. In copyright. CCL-MaWa-231.

Barbara Ngaroma Walker and Clarence Walter Walker with their son, Malcom Nelson Walker, at an unidentified zoo. Possibly 1952.

Share your memories of this zoo if you recognise it. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs relating to this zoo? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

Add a comment

More by simonccl

Dr Chris Jones: Picturing Canterbury

Moorhouse Avenue in fog: Picturing Canterbury

Construction of the New Brighton Pier: Picturing Canterbury

Discover New Posts

QUIZ: Chinese in Aotearoa New Zealand

Dr Chris Jones: Picturing Canterbury

Discover Canterbury: Early Christchurch

Add a comment to: Walker family at zoo: Picturing Canterbury

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi