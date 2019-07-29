What A Fool Honesty Is! WORD Christchurch at the Christchurch Arts Festival 2019

Times are strange. In a world of fake news, fake photos, distortions and denials, unravelling truth from the mire of misinformation can seem a sisyphean task. Never fear, dear reader - a group of storytellers are assembling on Wednesday evening at The Piano to help us dig into that murky space between fact and fiction, honesty and deception.

Presented in association with The Christchurch Arts Festival, WORD Christchurch brings us 'What A Fool Honesty Is!', where speakers tell stories on the nature of truth and lies. Featuring dancer Rodney Bell, writer Fiona Farrell, journalist Donna Miles-Mojab, playwright Victor Rodger and poet and youth advocate Daisy Speaks, it promises to be an illuminating evening.

This event is happening this Wednesday 31st July, from 7.30pm at The Piano.

In the meantime, here are some resources available at the library to assist you in your own truth-seeking.

A Matter of Fact



Truth



Bunk



What Is Truth?



The (honest) Truth About Dishonesty



Digital Disconnect



The Death of Truth



Christchurch Arts Festival 2019

The biennial Christchurch Arts Festival brings a mix of performances to Ōtautahi. The 2019 Festival highlights Christchurch creations. The 2019 Christchurch Arts Festival runs from Friday 26 July to Sunday 4 August. Browse the full festival programme to see all the events, concerts, activities, and exhibitions. Visit our page on the Christchurch Arts Festival for event previews, reports and more.