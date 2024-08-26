My WORD 2024 – Clare’s festival picks

by

The weather warms, blossoms unfurl, and the WORD 2024 festival blooms in Ōtautahi, like a bright literary Botanic Garden daffodil... and, like a newborn lamb, I'll be springing off to two events this week, as eagerly anticipated as sweet milk of the ewe, to a newborn lamb.

Megan Dunn discusses her mer-moir.

The Mermaid Chronicles

A lifelong obsession with mermaids finds form in this book, where she "dives into the caves of her own life" in a quest to understand the strange and beguiling allure of mermaids. Chaired by Claire Mabey at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Whaiwhetū.

On Sunday afternoon, I'll return to Te Puna o Whaiwhetū for -

Sight Lines: Women and Art in Aotearoa

Dr Kirsty Baker's book Sight Lines explores the story of women and art-making in Aotearoa, asking new questions of art history in Aotearoa. She'll be joined in conversation by Chloe Cull (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki) and Hanahiva Rose (Kāi Tahu, Te Atiawa, Ngāti Toa) and Dr Barb Garrie.

There's so much on in this iteration of WORD, would that time and my newborn lamb energy allowed I'd be headed to it all. Have a look at the programme, the range and depth of offerings this year promises something for all. If my picks interest you, you can find both titles in our library collections.

The Mermaid Chronicles

Sight Lines

More WORD Christchurch

Make your own picks of the festival - check the programme online online or picking up a printed copy from your library. 

Add a comment

More by takeclare

WORD Christchurch 2023: Run For Your Life

WORD Christchurch 2023: Climate Fiction and Climate Futures

WORD Christchurch 2023: Not Set in Stone - David Vass

Discover New Posts

Airini Beautrais and David Coventry, narrative threads

WORD Christchurch 2024: Jemimah's picks

Writing Power: Pip Adam & Jared Davidson: WORD Chch 2024

Add a comment to: My WORD 2024 – Clare’s festival picks

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi