WORD Christchurch 2024: Jemimah’s picks

Next week promises to be a whirlwind of literary magic as I step into a world brimming with incredible writers, speakers, poets, and literary powerhouses. I'm thrilled to be attending four standout events: Chinese Fish and Backwaters, Still Standing: Anna Crighton, The Power of Community, and Māori in the City.

What drew me to these events is their rich cultural diversity and the spotlight they shine on writers of colour from various walks of life. These voices are those I longed to hear as a teenager, growing up in New Zealand with a mixed heritage of Malaysian Chinese and Scottish roots. Not knowing where I fit in or how to define myself, it's a true pleasure to support these remarkable speakers and delve into what it means to be more than just one thing.

At Christchurch City Libraries, we boast a growing collection of books that you can borrow that may be of interest to those attending any of these events. Keep an eye out for works by the featured authors across our Christchurch network.

"Chinese Fish" by Grace Yee is a powerful and evocative poetry collection that spans the 1960s to the 1980s, detailing the complex experiences of women and girls within a Chinese community. It's a compelling exploration of identity, culture, and the shifting perceptions of a marginalized group. "Backwaters" by Emma Ling Sidnam, who will be in conversation with Grace Yee, offers a personal and introspective narrative that mirrors her own exploration of identity and heritage. The novel follows Laura, who, despite her family's long history in Aotearoa New Zealand, feels disconnected from her Chinese roots. Emma's writing reflects a deep understanding of belonging and identity—themes that resonate deeply in her life and mine. As someone who has often felt lost in a country I call home, I can’t wait to dive into this novel. It feels like a comforting embrace, reassuring anyone who feels out of place that we all belong where we choose to.

The conversation between Grace Yee and Emma Ling Sidnam will be chaired by Nathan Joe, a poet whose work I greatly admire. His ability to blend his cultural heritage with his Kiwi upbringing is inspiring, and I feel honoured to have witnessed his win at the 2020 National Slam Poetry right here in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

"Still Standing: A Memoir" by Anna Crighton offers a raw and candid look at her tumultuous childhood, adolescence, and the struggles she faced in a marriage marked by violence. Despite the hardships, she has risen above them, becoming a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to heritage preservation and governance. You can find this memoir in our collection, along with many of her other publications. If you're interested in learning more about Christchurch architecture, be sure to explore our catalogue for her other works.

"The Power of Community" is another event I'm eagerly anticipating. Featuring speakers like Bariz Shah, Mahdis Azarmandi, Sara Qasem, and Tina Makereti, this event will bring together diverse voices to discuss urgent issues within their communities and explore how cultural exchanges can bridge differences. Bariz Shah's biography "Beyond Hope" tells an extraordinary story of transformation and resilience, while Tina Makereti’s latest novel "The Mires" is a gripping tale that explores the lives of three women from diverse backgrounds, connected through the complexities of motherhood and community tensions.

Last but certainly not least, "Māori in the City," chaired by Jordan Tricklebank, which will explore the complexities of Māori identity in urban environments. Cities hold a multifaceted place in Māori literature, often depicted as both isolating and culturally rich. This panel promises to be an enlightening discussion. You can borrow Isla Huia’s beautiful poetry collection "Talia," Nic Low’s works like "Uprising: Walking the Southern Alps of New Zealand," and Robert Sullivan’s poetry, including "Shout Ha! To the Sky" and "Big Weather: Poems from Wellington". Tīhema Baker’s sci-fi novels, including "Turncoat" are also available.

If you’re keen to hear more minority voices and engage with their stories, I highly recommend attending these events, among many others. The excitement around WORD Christchurch Festival is electric, and the lineup of speakers is sure to impress. With such a wide variety of literature to explore, there's something for everyone—you might even discover your next favourite author or poet. Plus, the events are held at the stunning Christchurch Art Gallery, so why not take the opportunity to explore the gallery and bookstore afterward and fully immerse yourself in the vibrant city of Ōtautahi!

Jemimah

Hapori, Tūranga

More WORD Christchurch

Make your own picks of the festival - check the programme online online or picking up a printed copy from your library.