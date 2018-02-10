10 Reasons to Love Nigella Lawson

Nigella Lawson, she's the "Queen of frozen peas," creator of the Chocolate Cake Hall of Fame and ambassador for food pleasure... And I got to meet her on Thursday night at the Isaac Theatre Royal, courtesy of WORD Christchurch and her publishers Penguin Random House.

To say I was thrilled is an understatement. It'd be more accurate to say I just about pooped my pants with excitement. But a lady sitting next to me had never read any of her books. And I saw someone online saying they felt it would be a waste of time to go see her.

How could this be? She's fantastic! With me or not, here's 10 reasons for you to love Nigella Lawson:

She is an inspiration to women all over the world. When asked what she thought about people always commenting on her "flaunting her tiny waist," curves or weight; she responded: "When you get older you can ignore an awful lot, I find, it's one of the great things... I don't tend to care about what people think anymore." *stands up clapping*

She's honest about her motivations: "Because I'm greedy, I'm always thinking about what I'm going to cook."

"People are more practiced at persecuting themselves than pursuing pleasure." – her motto is to enjoy what you’re eating, even if it’s a slice of decadent chocolate cake.

Her advice for weeknight cooking: "My grandmother always had a schedule of food for the week... Give yourself a timetable" She explained how that not only limited stress, but would help with your food budget - and you can create strategies to use leftovers.

She loves reading: "There's a wonderful life long companionship from reading" When I asked what her 3 book recommendations were she responded: “David Copperfield, by Mr Dickens. The Sugar Club Cookbook, by Peter Gordon, and Love in a Cold Climate by Nancy Mitford.”

She's a model mindful cook. "I love the sound that food makes... and get great pleasure from that" She's not a fan of listening to music while cooking, "I'm very happy having the music of the food itself." That's mindfulness.

She isn't a fan of restrictive diets, however she is understanding when it comes to food intolerances and allergies. She wants to make people comfortable when they enter her home. "I find it quite helpful when anyone doesn't eat different things, it's like painting with a different palate." But don't ask her why she doesn't make sugar free cakes. "If you want sugar free... just don't have a cake!"

She's all about nourishing yourself emotionally and physically.

"I take great pleasure from a bowl of greens"

Hey Mums of picky eaters! Nigella was a picky eater as a kid too - there is hope! "I didn't willingly eat anything at dinner till about 14... I loved spinach and hot chocolate." Rest easy Mums, you may be nurturing the next Nigella.

She's published 11 cookbooks, all of which make for great reading. Sometimes the "words" part of cookbooks can be boring, about gathering this and that fancy ingredient or implement - but her cookbooks read more like a comforting novel, all about the joys of food.

Check the list below to see what is available in our libraries.

Books, eBooks and DVDs.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/987126037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">At My Table</a>



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/896825037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Simply Nigella</a>



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/525925037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Nigella Express</a>

View Full List

Read more about Nigella in Aotearoa

Nigella enthralling a packed Isaac Theatre Royal. pic.twitter.com/JKs7GIPBIQ — WORDChristchurch (@WORDChCh) February 8, 2018

Lovely crowd for Nigella, who has a lot of books to sign and who is gracious about every one. pic.twitter.com/aynsPgtMiX — WORDChristchurch (@WORDChCh) February 8, 2018

