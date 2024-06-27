Matariki in the Zone Hāngī: Picturing Canterbury

by
Matariki in the Zone Hāngī. In copyright CCL. CCL-RCG-2018-06-17-Matariki-0149.

Visitors watching as a hāngī is lifted during the Matariki in the Zone event at Richmond Community Garden in 2018. The 2024 event takes place on Saturday 29 June.

