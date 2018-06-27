7 Reasons to start your research with eDS :-)

eResource Discovery Search (eDS) is the perfect starting point for your next piece of research and here are 7 reasons why:

Single Search Box. Just like Google but better because you know the results are from quality Christchurch City Libraries eResources. Professionals don't usually publish quality information on the internet for free. Quick access to quality resources. Here's a search I ran on Emojis. The Research starter will give you background information on Emojis and then articles that have covered the topic too.

Relevant and current results - Information dated 2018, if your search topic has been written recently you should find current information on eDS. Something for everyone, whether you need the basics for school homework (research starter is great for this) or more in depth peer reviewed articles. Full Text access - the default search in eDS, gives you access to the full article in either HTML or PDF format. Still haven't found what you need expand your limits to include CCL eResources and Kete (untick the boxes under limits) and your search will include all more eResources such as eBooks, eAudiobooks and other Christchurch City Libraries eResource material. New material is added all the time, you can trust eDS to keep you up to date.

So have at eDS and get ahead of your research free from your own.

