Last night Wednesday 18 October at 6.10pm our we had our 5 millionth loan on OverDrive.

The 5,000,000th title borrowed was Julia Gets a Life by Lynne Barrett-Lee

For more exciting statistics, check our OverDrive dashboard.

Find out more about OverDrive and the Libby app.

More tech milestones on our Technology Timeline.

Simone Entwisle

Electronic Resources Librarian