Soft skills and how to develop them

What are employers looking for? The great staff shortage and the great reshuffle is happening now with companies increasingly facing staff shortages. Are you looking for a new job? or are you looking for a promotion? What skills do employers want? The obvious technical skills are what you need to do the job, but soft skills are increasingly sought after.

What are soft skills?

Soft skills are a mindset. They encompass the intangible skills that you can possess, but are hard to prove until you are in a work environment. Soft skills are behaviours or work habits like collaboration, critical thinking, perseverance and communication. Often someone can excel with the technical skills they possess but if they lack soft skills like communication, time management or being able to respond to feedback then their career might not advance in the way they would expect.

Companies are now looking for people with soft skills when looking to hire new people, the most wanted soft skills in the U.S according to HR Magazine are critical thinking, communication and creativity.

Improve yours and you could be heading for a promotion.

How can you improve your soft skills? Try these courses on Linkedin Learning for Libraries free with your library card.

