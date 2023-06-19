5 Articles on… Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is constantly in the news and to be honest I find the thought of it is quite scary especially with its impact on information sources. The other thing I find scary is AI's mate ChatGPT and the future impact that has on students and writers. As an experiment I decided to use ChatGPT to write an introduction to this post. I have never used ChatGPT before and the process was so incredibly easy it was kind of weird. Here is the introduction that ChatGPT wrote for me.

Welcome to our blog, where we dive into the captivating world of artificial intelligence (AI). With AI transforming industries and reshaping our future, it's vital to stay informed about the latest breakthroughs and applications. In this curated collection of articles, we explore diverse AI domains and examine its impact across industries.

Not bad for a robot but it does sound a little formal and it doesn't really sound like me - maybe that's what the robot version of me sounds like?

Here is my curated collection if articles showcasing the good the bad and the ugly of AI:

After reading about AI and ChatGPT I think there is something to be said about human creativity and what it means to be human. AI needs to to monitored and ChapGPT can help you start but will always need editing and still sounds like a robot. Check out the sample below as ChatGPT's take on a closing paragraph.