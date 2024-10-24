Acrobatics on sheep sculptures during FESTA: Picturing Canterbury

Contributor's note: I happened to spot some friends who then decided to do some impromptu acrobatics on the sheep sculptures during the FEStival of Transitional Architecture. 25 October 2014.

Christchurch Photo Hunt 2024

Christchurch City Libraries is holding its annual Photo Hunt from 1 October to 31 October. The theme for this year is Active Heritage - Sport, Recreation and Leisure.

How to enter:

Here is how you can contribute your images to the Photo Hunt:

Upload your photos to discoverywall.nz; Submit your photos through our online entry form.

There is no longer a process for dropping your photos at libraries. If you have photos you want to scan, you can:

Come along to a Digitise Your Photos event at selected libraries during October; Scan your photos at Auahatanga | Creativity at Tūranga or at Te Hāpua Halswell Centre. Learn more about how to access the photo scanners.

Please note that bound, framed or mounted photos are unable to be scanned at the Digitise Your Photos events. This is because the scanner feeds through photos rather than being flatbed as with some other scanners. If you would like to contribute any of these types of photos please contact us directly at librarydigitalcontent@ccc.govt.nz.

