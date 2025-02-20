An army marches on its stomach: Picturing Canterbury

by
An army marches on its stomach. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ. CCL-Kete-CaWh-IMG-0234.

New Zealand Defence Force soldiers having a meal at the corner of Bealey Avenue and Park Terrace. From a collection of photographs taken after the 2010/2011 Christchurch Earthquake sequence.

Find more in Canterbury Stories

Visit Canterbury Stories Share your Photos

Add a comment

More by simonccl

Stanbury family at 29 Church Road: Picturing Canterbury

Men and boys stringing up eels to dry: Picturing Canterbury

Hillmorton High School band, No Compromise

Discover New Posts

Saturday 22 February 2025 - Earthquake Commemorations

Stanbury family at 29 Church Road: Picturing Canterbury

Men and boys stringing up eels to dry: Picturing Canterbury

Add a comment to: An army marches on its stomach: Picturing Canterbury

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi