Baptism of Senait: Picturing Canterbury

Baptism of Senait. In copyright. CCL-StGe-1002.

Priests performing the baptism ceremony for baby Senait (who has been given the name Welete Medhin) at the Christchurch Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Saint Gebriel Church in Shirley.

