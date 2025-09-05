Are you ready to get literate?! Welcome to the Book (Fight) Club: Teen Edition. That’s right, a fight club for books, where titles were drawn from a bag and thrown into the ring. As part of WORD Christchurch Festival 2025, Former WWF wrestler, El Jaguar hosted this one-off event celebrating rangatahi and YA literature. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but as I neared the room, a booming voice and a flash of red wrestling gear gave me my first clue, El Jaguar was gearing up for his grand entrance. Inside, the setting felt intimate yet dramatic, I was seated at the front middle table with the spotlight on El Jaguar and his blackboard, while the rest of the room glowed with warm, low light and flickering table candles. It was the perfect stage for an unforgettable hour ahead.

As I looked around the room, I saw tables full of rangatahi enjoying the event. It was special to witness so many young people gathered together, and as a youth librarian, I felt encouraged seeing them come with friends at the weekend. The age range was wonderfully varied, one table of brothers, another of twins, and several groups of girls, all soaking up the lively atmosphere of books and conversation through a hilarious performance that made reading feel genuinely fun and exciting.

Armed with nothing more than a blackboard and a bag filled with slips of paper, each bearing a book title, El Jaguar began drawing names to determine which books would face off in two battling groups. What I loved most about this event was just how interactive it was, the audience wasn’t just watching, they were shaping the performance itself. Each table was given pens and small slips of paper, tasked with writing down a book title. The choice was completely open: any genre, any age range, fiction or non-fiction, graphic novel or manga, even a magazine or pamphlet you happened to love could be thrown into the mix. My choice was Far from the Tree by Robin Benway, my favourite YA novel.

The battle opened with To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee versus Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton. At first, the “Atlas of Bulgaria” was drawn, but El Jaguar quickly caught on to the brothers’ prank, it wasn’t a real book! Their laughter and cheeky energy were wholesome, and it was heartening to see young boys so engaged in a book event, even if it was at El Jaguar’s expense. What stood out most was his interaction with the audience, making every person feel their choice mattered. There was no judgment, just a space where everyone could share their reading interests freely. While framed as a wrestling match, it felt more like a refreshing book club, with people explaining why they loved a title and sparking warm, lively conversations. One audience member recalled receiving To Kill a Mockingbird for her 15th birthday, a touching memory that deepened the discussion. El Jaguar kept asking, “What did we enjoy about the book?”. The responses, from compelling narratives to relatable characters, built a sense of connection in the room.

Once again, El Jaguar brought the audience in, asking us to share the books we most vividly remembered being read as children. When I turned to the table behind me, I met two rangatahi who had come along simply because they loved reading and wanted to hang out. Their standouts were Hairy Maclary and Harry Potter, while others around the room recalled Dr. Seuss and Danny the Champion of the World. For me, the strongest memory was my mum reading Jacqueline Wilson and Roald Dahl, especially The Witches, though we never finished it because I was too frightened of the illustrations! Sharing these memories with rangatahi felt really special. It was a reminder of how important intergenerational connections are, and a joy to learn more about the very demographic I work with every day.

The second round of book battles began with I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes facing off against The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater. El Jaguar skilfully engaged the audience, asking those who submitted the titles why they had chosen them and what made the books compelling. A passionate performer and clear lover of literature, he brought each story to life, recalling details with precision while keeping the energy lively and engaging. The rangatahi tables were fully involved, with the brothers and twins playfully taking the brunt of his jokes, which added to the fun atmosphere. After thoughtful debate and audience participation, it was time to cast votes. Shouts of “Mocking!” and “Swallow!” determined the winners: Boy Swallows Universe took the first round, while The Scorpio Races claimed the second.

Before jumping into the final battle between our top two books, El Jaguar broke out into a full-blown ad commercial, complete with the hilariously over-the-top background music you’d expect, to promote upcoming youth-focused WORD events. The entire room was in stitches. It was honestly one of the funniest things I’d seen in ages.

Then it was back to the wrestling match. El Jaguar went all in, intense, hilarious, and completely over the top, as he debated our two finalists. Every movement, every dramatic pause, every shift in his voice had the crowd hooked. He owned that stage for the entire hour, and honestly, I could’ve sat there for another one. Finally, after all the laughter and plenty of hype from the rangatahi, the winner was revealed... The Scorpio Races! It felt so right that a YA book took the crown at a rangatahi-focused event. I walked away with new book recs, sore cheeks from laughing, and the firm belief that wrestling + books = the perfect fight club combo. If you want a night that’ll stick with you, go check out one of El Jaguar’s events, you won’t regret it.

