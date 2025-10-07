The best New Zealand crime writing: Ngaio Marsh Awards 2025

On Thursday 25th September, Tūranga hosted the Ngaio Marsh Awards (the last event of WORD Christchurch Festival 2025). The audience was welcomed to an improvised and interactive Murder Mystery; “Shake-spear in the park”, a hilarious impromptu set in Mona Vale. Two Court Jesters embodied the different characters and encouraged us to actively participate in elaborating the story. We chose the murder scene, the suspects’ character traits and even the clues the killer left behind. It resulted in a most unconventional plot: the victim, a theatre critic, was murdered by the pond on Mona Vale grounds with an ice-axe, and mysterious orangutan footprints were found leaving the murder scene… Every character had motive to get rid of the very unpopular critic. Would the audience be able expose the murderer? As to be expected, the attendants consisted of 100% expert and amateur sleuths, readers and authors alike, and we had no difficulty exposing the vicious killer.



By the time Fiona Jay introduced the shortlisted authors, we were fully immersed in the dark, gritty underbelly of crime and murder and couldn’t wait to discover the Ngaio Marsh Award winners. Fiona, librarian at Auahatanga floor of Tūranga and long-time crime novel enthusiast and reviewer, was part of the jury in this year’s edition. She quickly presented the shortlisted novels for each category and invited the authors to read a short excerpt.

The Defiance of Frances Dickinson by Wendy Parkins won the coveted prize in the Best First novel category. Set in 1845, it’s the gripping story of a wealthy woman, who files for divorce, defying social and moral conventions to protect her loved ones and herself from an abusive marriage. It reminds us that danger and violence can be within the sanctuary of one’s own home.

In the category Best Non-fiction,The Crewe Murders by Kirsty Johnston and James Hollings won the award. It’s an in-depth and compelling research of a cold case that’s kept New Zealand in its grip for decades. The book doesn’t provide the killer, but sheds a new light on the victims, the Crewe couple, who appear as real people and not just “headlines”, the victims of a gruesome and brutal murder. The book also provides a deep and extensive analysis of the judicial and police misconduct which lead to the arrest of Arthur Thomas.

In the category Best Crime Novel, an international panel of crime experts made the selection. The winner Return to blood by Michael Bennett is a thriller about a crime committed in a small community on New Zealand’s North Island. Return to blood sees the return of detective Hana Westerman and builds on different narratives delicately interweaving dreams, Māori myths and history.

The Ngaio Marsh Awards 2025 ended on a high note, with a very competitive selection of talented, skilful authors. As I contemplate handing in this review, I hope everyone enjoys it and that I’ll be spared the tragic demise of the drama critic in the murder mystery…

