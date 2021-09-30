Buddhist monks practicing bhāvanā: Picturing Canterbury

Ven. Maduwanwela Dhammasiddi Thero (Left) and Ven. Karandagahamada Dhamma Wisuddhi Thero (Right) practicing bhāvanā at Samadhi Buddhist Vihara in Rolleston.

Ven. Maduwanwela Dhammasiddhi Thero was ordained in 2008 and received higher ordination in Sri Lanka at the age of 20 under the bhanthe Ven. Makuldeniye Somarathana Thero, Ven. Dunuvila Meththeiya Thero and Ven. Pilhatha Mahanama Thero. He was residing in Sri Rajawalukaramaya temple before he started his journey to New Zealand in 2019.

Ven. Karandagahamada Dhamma Wisuddhi Thero was ordained in 2004 and received higher ordination in Sri Lanka at the age of 25 under the bhanthe Ven. Makuldeniye Somarathana Thero, Ven. Dunuvila Meththeiya Thero and Ven. Waradangolle Dhammarathana Thero. Ven. Dhamma Wisuddhi Thero graduated from the university of Sri Jayawardenapura in 2018 mastering on Buddhist philosophy. He was residing in Vivekanandaramaya temple, Panadura before he started his journey to New Zealand in 2018.

Do you have any memories of Buddhism in Christchurch? Register on Canterbury Stories and let us know.

Do you have any photographs of Buddhism in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

Canterbury Stories is our digital heritage repository for collecting and presenting online collections from our digitised archives, publications, photographs and community. Canterbury Stories includes material from Photo Hunts, exhibitions on Christchurch places and themes, sets of images, as well as a growing collection of archive and published material.

More information